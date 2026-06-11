AIC Opens Bicoastal Headquarters in Brooklyn Navy Yard and El Segundo

New offices in Brooklyn Navy Yard, NY and El Segundo, CA signal AIC's commitment to American manufacturing, defense innovation, and supply chain sovereignty

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Innovation Corporation (AIC), a software-led industrial holding company modernizing the domestic supply chain for physical AI, has opened two new offices: its national headquarters at Dock 72 in the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York, and its West Coast hub in El Segundo, California. The move marks a significant milestone for the company and establishes its presence in two of the country's most important centers for defense technology and advanced manufacturing. AIC was founded by CEO Alex Torrey and Chief Science Officer Gad Allon with the goal of becoming the buyer of choice for original component manufacturers powering physical AI, which will define the balance of power for the next century.

The iconic Dock 72 building in Brooklyn. Interior office space at the Dock 72 building.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard, a working campus that once produced ships for the U.S. Navy today houses hundreds of manufacturers, technology companies, and innovators committed to revitalizing American industry. AIC's headquarters at the Navy Yard places the company inside one of the most storied industrial sites in American history.

"AIC's mission is to secure America's position as the global leader in physical AI and by establishing our headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and in El Segundo we are investing in our deep commitment to our nation's industrial base," said Mr. Torrey. "America does not have a workforce problem; we have a workflow problem, which AIC solves by deploying our proprietary software operating system to unlock capacity in the companies we acquire by empowering the talented workforces who have built those enterprises," added Mr. Torrey.

AIC's West Coast office in El Segundo is located in the Infineon building at the heart of the growing defense technology ecosystem in the South Bay of Los Angeles. The region is home to some of the most active aerospace, defense and robotics companies in the country. AIC is rapidly scaling its technical staff, hiring software industrialists who seek to be part of a mission-driven company that will play a key role in the transformation of American manufacturing, preserving jobs and unleashing productivity.

About AIC

America's Innovation Corporation (AIC) is a software-led industrial holding company that acquires trusted, owner-operated Original Component Manufacturers producing the precision electronic and electromechanical components that power physical AI. AIC deploys AIC OS, its proprietary operating system, which applies Decision Physics, the company's practical mathematical framework for unlocking manufacturing capacity through better decision-making. The result is the same workers, the same equipment, and two to three times the throughput in weeks, not years. AIC's mission is to secure America's position as the global leader in physical AI.

For more information please visit: www.aic.us

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SOURCE AIC