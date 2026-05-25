AIC to Showcase Next-Generation AI Infrastructure and Host Strategic Panel with NVIDIA and VAST Data at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC, a leading provider of AI storage and computing solutions, is proud to announce its participation in COMPUTEX 2026. From June 2 to June 5, AIC will showcase its latest innovations at TaiNEX 1, 4F, Booth N1106, focusing on building the infrastructure layer for the Agentic AI era.

Strategic Panel: Breaking the Memory Wall

AIC to showcase Next-Generation AI Infrastructure at COMPUTEX 2026 (PRNewsfoto/AIC)

As AI evolves toward reasoning models and long-context inference, the industry faces a new bottleneck: moving and managing data efficiently. To address this, AIC will host a premier panel discussion exploring how storage is evolving from a passive repository into an active part of AI intelligence delivery.

Topic: "Breaking the Memory Wall in the AI Era – Storage Challenges and Opportunities"

"Breaking the Memory Wall in the AI Era – Storage Challenges and Opportunities" Date/Time: June 2, 2026, at 14:00.

June 2, 2026, at 14:00. Location: AIC Booth (N1106).

The panel features industry leaders representing the critical "Infrastructure Layer" of the AI stack:

Michael Liang , Chairman and CEO of AIC.

, Chairman and CEO of AIC. Jason Hardy , VP of Storage Technology at NVIDIA.

, VP of Storage Technology at NVIDIA. Andy Pernsteiner, Field CTO at VAST Data.

AIC Exhibition Highlights

AIC will demonstrate how its hardware platforms integrate with ecosystem partners to solve modern data challenges:

AI Storage Solutions with NVIDIA CMX: AIC platforms feature NVIDIA Context Memory Platform (CMX) to overcome memory limitations in LLM inference. The NVMe SSD-based architecture, integrated with NVIDIA BlueField-4 to enable high-density GPU deployment for video analytics and LLM services.

AIC platforms feature NVIDIA Context Memory Platform (CMX) to overcome memory limitations in LLM inference. The NVMe SSD-based architecture, integrated with NVIDIA BlueField-4 to enable high-density GPU deployment for video analytics and LLM services. High-Performance Computing: New GPU server platforms delivering higher I/O bandwidth and lower latency for GenAI training, scientific simulations and enterprise data analytics.

New GPU server platforms delivering higher I/O bandwidth and lower latency for GenAI training, scientific simulations and enterprise data analytics. Intelligent Edge Computing: Short-depth GPU servers designed for space-constrained edge-to-cloud deployments, supporting multi-GPU scaling for real-time smart city and industrial automation.

Short-depth GPU servers designed for space-constrained edge-to-cloud deployments, supporting multi-GPU scaling for real-time smart city and industrial automation. GPU-Accelerated Platforms: Integration of SCADA with GPU-centric platforms with ultra-high IOPS storage to support data-intensive AI workloads and accelerate end-to-end processing.

Michael Liang, Chairman and CEO of AIC, stated: "In response to the fundamental transition in AI workloads, a comprehensive upgrade of AI infrastructure is essential. AIC is honored to collaborate with NVIDIA and VAST Data to co-create foundational platforms featuring high scalability and extreme performance. Our goal is to empower customers to maintain a leading edge in the next wave of AI.".

Event Information

Dates: June 2 – June 5, 2026

Exhibition Hours: 09:30 – 17:30

Venue: 4F, TaiNEX 1

AIC Booth: N1106

About AIC

AIC is a global leader in server and storage solutions. With 30 years of expertise in high-density storage servers, storage server barebones, and high-performance computers/servers. The company's in-house design, manufacturing, and validation capabilities ensure products are highly flexible and configurable. Headquartered in Taiwan, AIC operates offices and facilities across the United States, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.aicipc.com.

SOURCE AIC