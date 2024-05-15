AICPA & CIMA and PwC join forces to offer new training to help accounting and finance professionals embrace EU sustainability reporting standards

E-learning modules bring clarity to the complexity of the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), pivotal to companies reporting under the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

WARSAW, Poland, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide leader on public and management accounting issues, AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and one of the world's largest professional services networks, PwC, are jointly offering a new e-learning course: Introduction to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

The NASBA compliant* training provides a comprehensive overview of the mandatory EU sustainability reporting standards and their application.

The initial learning path includes three modules:

Introduction to cross-cutting standards (ESRS 1 and ESRS 2)

Introduction to environmental standards (ESRS E1–E5)

Introduction to social and governance standards (ESRS S1–S4 and G1)

"We believe that knowledge on sustainability reporting, particularly on the requirements in Europe, will be essential for finance professionals within and outside of the European Union. PwC is proud to provide upskilling on this crucial topic – sharing insights and contributing to the increase of knowledge in this crucial new frontier in corporate reporting," said Gabor Balazs, Corporate Reporting Services Partner, PwC Central and Eastern Europe.

"We're pleased to join forces with PwC in offering this timely training course given the EU sustainability reporting standards came into effect on 1 January 2024**. Our members play a key role in sustainability implementation, measurement, reporting, and assurance; providing tools and resources for their broad upskilling is one of our highest priorities," said Jeremy Osborn, AICPA & CIMA's Global Head of ESG. "This collaboration underscores AICPA & CIMA's ongoing commitment to fostering high quality and trusted sustainability accounting and reporting, as well as our support for consistent and comparable reporting standards. We believe that through this cooperation with PwC, public accountants and management accountants will gain the tools and knowledge to make businesses more sustainable and socially responsible, serving the public interest by instilling trust and integrity in sustainability disclosures."

The jointly offered e-learning, available globally, is suitable for accounting and finance professionals seeking to understand the EU sustainability reporting standards. Upon completion of this 2.5-hour training, participants will be issued with a co-branded certificate of completion. For pricing and further details on the Introduction to the European Sustainability Reporting Standards, visit the course homepage. For an array of AICPA & CIMA resources on sustainability and ESG, visit aicpa-cima.com/esg.

Notes to editor

* Attendees can earn 3.5 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

** First-time application (as defined by the CSRD) varies, starting from the fiscal year 2024 (reporting in 2025). Determining when a company needs to start reporting depends on different factors including its size, whether it is listed or not, and whether the parent entity is EU-based. To find out more, check AICPA & CIMA CSRD and ESRS summary report created as part of a series of briefs exploring the topic of sustainability, business, and the key role that finance professionals can play in long-term value creation.

