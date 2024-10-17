AICPA Releases Statement Regarding Intuit Ad, Expressing Support for CPA and Tax Practitioner Community

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of recent controversy surrounding an advertisement released by Intuit, (AICPA) president and CEO, Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, released the following statement:

"Tax professionals play a critical role in the tax filing, planning, and advisory landscape, one that continues to evolve aided by AI and other technology. The crucial role of CPAs, who serve as expert and trusted advisors to business owners and individuals, was not reflected in an unfortunate recent ad campaign launched by Intuit.

"Following the release of the ad, the AICPA engaged in productive discussions with various stakeholders, including Intuit's CEO. We want to thank our members, many of whom expressed disappointment with the ad, for their patience as we held these conversations.

"Intuit's decision to halt the ad is a positive step. We appreciate that in our conversations, Intuit reemphasized their commitment to the CPA community and recognized the importance of growing that talent pipeline. AICPA members interact with Intuit in numerous capacities, and this decision is recognition of how important that interaction is to Intuit.

"As the CPA profession continues to progress and expand with ever-changing technology, laws and consumer expectations, the AICPA will support the tax practitioner and CPA community in the work of providing expert analysis, insights and financial planning services to millions of Americans."

