New month-to-month option lowers barrier to entry for financial professionals seeking smarter prospecting and growth

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, Inc. , the leading Wealth Networking Intelligence™ platform, today announced the launch of its new Starter Plan, expanding access to AI-powered relationship intelligence with greater flexibility and cost control for financial professionals.

Aidentified Introduces New Starter Plan to Expand Access to AI-Powered Relationship Intelligence Aidentified, Inc. is the leading Wealth Networking Intelligence™ platform (PRNewsfoto/Aidentified)

The Starter Plan replaces Aidentified's former Professional option and is available immediately. It delivers the same core capabilities as the Premium Plan, including advanced prospecting, relationship mapping, and wealth intelligence, while offering a lower-commitment, month-to-month subscription structure. The plan includes 125 credits per month and is designed for advisors and teams who want to evaluate value and ROI without a long-term contract.

"Our goal with the Starter Plan is to meet professionals where they are," said Steve Marshall, Aidentified's Chief Product Officer. "We know many advisors want to test new tools, validate ROI, and move at their own pace. This plan removes friction, offers flexibility, and makes it easier to experience the quality and depth of Aidentified's data and capabilities from day one."

Aidentified delivers a 360° view of clients and prospects by combining professional and household data with timely wealth signals and proprietary relationship mapping, helping advisors engage more personally, act at the right moment, and grow through trusted connections rather than cold calls.

The Starter Plan launches at a time of significant change in wealth management. As roughly 10,000 Baby Boomers retire each day and trillions of dollars move between generations, advisors face growing pressure to retain relationships, particularly as studies show that 70–90% of heirs ultimately change advisors. Access to timely insight around life events and relationships has become essential to sustaining and growing client relationships.

Over the past year, Aidentified has more than doubled its customer base reflecting strong market demand and measurable ROI across RIAs, private banks, and wealth management firms. The company also rolled out a redesigned user experience and enhanced enterprise capabilities to support firms of all sizes.

To learn more about the new Starter Plan or to get started, visit www.aidentified.com .

About Aidentified

Aidentified helps financial services professionals create relationships that matter. As a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting and first party data enrichment, our platform combines professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects, along with the best path for engagement. With our proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 300 million consumer and 90 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping.

Aidentified was named a BostInno 2025 Fire Awards honoree, recognized by the SIIA CODIE awards as Best Industry Contact Relationship Management Solution in 2024, and was featured on WealthTech100's 2024 list of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aidentified