Aidentified Launches Interactive Wealth Network Intelligence Playbook for Financial Advisors and Wealth Managers

BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidentified, Inc. , the leading Wealth Networking Intelligence™ platform, today announced the release of its updated and interactive "Organic Growth Playbook for Financial Advisors," a free resource designed to help financial advisors and wealth managers modernize their prospecting strategy using data, network intelligence, and automation. The release comes on the heels of a new data agreement with a global financial firm, underscoring growing institutional demand for modern relationship intelligence solutions.

As traditional cold outreach becomes increasingly inefficient, advisors are seeking smarter, more relevant ways to connect with prospective clients. Today's most successful firms are moving beyond static lists and generic messaging, leveraging relationship intelligence to uncover warm opportunities and act on meaningful life and career moments.

The urgency for modern prospecting strategies is also being driven by the historic generational wealth transfer underway. According to a 2025 Capgemini survey , 81% of next-generation millionaires plan to replace their parents' wealth management firms, creating both a major challenge and opportunity for advisors seeking to build relationships with the next generation of clients.

"We created this playbook because prospecting has fundamentally changed," said Dan Cavanaugh, Head of Wealth Management at Aidentified. "RIAs and wealth management firms are navigating a historic wealth transfer, rising competition, and increasingly sophisticated clients. Advisors need more than data. They need a clear, repeatable framework to identify the right prospects, engage at the right time, and turn relationships into measurable growth."

The interactive playbook provides a step-by-step approach built specifically for independent advisors and advisory teams. Key insights include:

Define Your Ideal Prospect Profile (IPP)

Start with Who You Know and Grow from There

Act on Intent: Move at Exactly the Right Time

Build and Automate Your Prospecting Workflow

Turn Top Clients Into Referral Engines

Share Best Practices With Your Team

Measure What Matters

Since 2017, Aidentified has unified millions of consumer and professional profiles to provide financial services professionals with unparalleled visibility into networks and relationship pathways. As more inheritors evaluate new advisory relationships and as competition intensifies, the platform equips RIAs with the intelligence needed to grow their book with greater precision and confidence.

Independent RIAs, advisory teams at small to mid-sized firms, and sales leaders at larger institutions can download The Organic Growth Playbook for Financial Advisors for free.

About Aidentified

Aidentified helps financial services professionals create relationships that matter. As a leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting and first party data enrichment, our platform combines professional and household data to offer a 360º view of clients and prospects, along with the best path for engagement. With our proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 260M+ consumer profiles combined with 75M+ professional profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping.

Aidentified was recognized by the SIIA CODIE awards as Best Industry Contact Relationship Management Solution in 2024, as "One to Watch" in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack Report, and was featured on WealthTech100's 2024 list of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn .

