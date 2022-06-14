Aidentified to Launch People Data Matching Application Natively in the Snowflake Data Cloud

"Snowflake's Native Application Framework and cleanroom allows us to deliver tremendous value to our clients" Tweet this

Industries including Advertising & Media, Financial Services, Health & Life Science, Retail and Sports & Entertainment benefit significantly when they have access to a blended profile of household and professional attributes. Leveraging Aidentified's cleanroom, clients can enrich their data in a private, secure environment, without having to move or share any client or prospect information with Aidentified. After enrichment, clients can segment their data by wealth, location, industry, profession and more to drive deeper insights for hyper-targeted campaigns.

"Snowflake's Native Application Framework allows us to deliver our cleanroom on Snowflake Marketplace in a way that delivers tremendous value to our clients today," said Tom Aley, CEO, Aidentified. "Not only can we enrich contact records, but we can also leverage our identity graph to combine first party and third party datasets. This combination delivers client and prospect insights that were not available prior to this launch."

"Aidentified's matching algorithm and cleanroom built using Snowflake's Native Application Framework can provide businesses with advanced people insights for continued innovation," said Chris Child, Senior Director, Product Management, Snowflake. "As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world's data, partners like Aidentified can give our customers greater flexibility around how they leverage existing people data within data cleanrooms."

About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.aidentified.com/ and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

To become a Snowflake partner, get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources and apply for the Powered by Snowflake program, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners/poweredbysnowflake.



