AidKit 2025 Impact Report Signals Shift as State and Local Agencies Take Larger Role in Disaster Aid

Since 2021, AidKit has supported more than 240 government and nonprofit partners across 27 states, with some programs launching in as little as six hours

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit, a Certified B Corp that helps government agencies and nonprofits deliver fast, fair and effective aid and relief programs, today released its 2025 Impact Report. The report details how AidKit's public sector SaaS platform has delivered over $420 million in aid through more than 240 partners across 27 states since the company's founding in 2021.

The environment for the delivery of aid and benefits in the U.S. has fundamentally changed. Disruption is now a recurring condition, not an occasional event. Alongside more frequent and costly natural disasters, communities are facing economic shocks, housing instability, strain in public benefits systems and workforce disruption from emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The result is a growing demand for systems that can respond quickly and flexibly across many forms of need.

Too often, funding is allocated before the technology systems to deliver it are ready. Programs are authorized, but the digital infrastructure needed to deliver aid is typically built in the middle of a crisis. That improvisation slows delivery and raises the risk of errors. For households and businesses under pressure, the consequences are immediate: unpaid rent, missed payroll, food insecurity and deeper instability before help arrives. As federal support pulls back, this shift places more responsibility on state and local governments, which makes operational readiness more important.

"Disruption is constant; improvisation is expensive, and speed prevents harm," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "That is why the technology infrastructure to deliver aid should no longer be built in the middle of a crisis. When systems are not ready, the cost is measured in evictions, missed paychecks, shuttered small businesses and families forced deeper into instability while they wait for help. The question is no longer if support will be needed, but when, and whether the systems to deliver it are already in place."

The report highlights the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds, two programs that used AidKit's platform to deliver more than $24 million in aid to approximately 6,000 workers, families and small businesses affected by wildfires. AidKit set up the platform within two weeks of program activation. The system combined geospatial mapping, identity verification and real-time review tools to help administrators move funds more quickly and accurately. Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is now working to make that capacity part of its permanent response infrastructure so that future programs can launch even faster.

The report also highlights AidKit's support for Rx Kids in Flint, Michigan. Administered by internationally recognized nonprofit GiveDirectly, Rx Kids is the country's first universal maternal and infant cash prescription program. The AidKit platform supported enrollment, verification and payments for 1,400 families and helped deliver more than $6 million in aid. The program achieved near-100% participation among eligible mothers. Rx Kids has since expanded with support from an additional $270 million state investment.

AidKit's platform also provided critical support for Save the Children across five separate crises over four months last year: Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Los Angeles County wildfires, a wildfire in Fresno County, and a government shutdown that disrupted SNAP benefits nationwide. Across the responses, Save the Children used a single standing technology platform to deliver more than $2 million in emergency cash assistance to more than 4,000 families and 10,000 children across 22 states. On average, it took just two days to go from program design to cash in recipients' hands.

The report also highlights how AidKit is transforming how aid programs are built and operated. Through capabilities such as AI-assisted document processing, real-time eligibility verification, fraud mitigation and modular program configuration, the AidKit platform enables agencies to launch and manage complex aid programs quickly while maintaining precision and oversight.

AidKit's approach emphasizes designing programs around real user needs. Each program is informed by direct feedback through a Community Advisory Council composed of participants from across the country, helping ensure tools and workflows reflect the realities of those receiving aid. This approach reinforces AidKit's focus on building systems that are not only fast and scalable, but equitable, accessible and trusted.

Looking ahead, AidKit is strengthening its capabilities to improve access and delivery. That includes AI-powered tools that help applicants understand eligibility requirements and complete applications. It also includes stronger eligibility systems that use public and user-permissioned data to reduce administrative burden and limit manual document uploads. AidKit is also expanding proactive outreach to engage likely eligible individuals through tailored digital and traditional communications. At the same time, it is helping partners prepare for emerging disruptions such as AI-driven labor market shifts and increasingly frequent disasters.

"What we have proven with our partners is that speed, flexibility and accountability are possible, even as organizations face more disruption, more complexity and greater pressure to deliver quickly," said Christenson. "Our focus now is on making that foundation even stronger and helping organizations prepare earlier for the disruptions they are increasingly being asked to manage. The goal is to respond better by being ready before the next moment of need."

To view the full 2025 Impact Report, visit: https://www.aidkit.com/2025-impact-report.

AidKit's impact-focused video was selected for the Champions Retreat B Corp Film Festival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, April 21-23, 2026, where it will be featured in a continuous screening alongside stories from the global B Corp community. View the video at https://www.aidkit.com/aid-infrastructure-that-delivers.

About AidKit

AidKit is the infrastructure behind many of the nation's most effective aid and relief programs, helping even the leanest governments and nonprofit teams deliver aid and benefits in days, not months. Designed to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and public benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, adapting to each community's needs rather than requiring communities to adapt to the platform. With integrated fraud mitigation, compliance tracking and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners, delivering results that maximize impact and build public trust across programs ranging from disaster relief to public benefits modernization. Active in 27 states, AidKit has served 240+ government and nonprofit partners and distributed over $420 million in aid. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a Certified B Corporation and a Public Benefit Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.aidkit.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit