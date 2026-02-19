AidKit Appoints Former FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to Its Board of Directors

As disaster response responsibilities shift to states and local governments, veteran emergency management leader brings decades of federal, state and local experiences as AidKit continues to scale permanent aid infrastructure nationwide

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AidKit, a Public Benefit Corporation helping government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs that deliver fast, fair and effective assistance, today announced that Deanne Criswell has joined its Board of Directors. A former Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Criswell brings deep expertise in emergency management, disaster response and public sector leadership at a time when AidKit is expanding its role as trusted aid infrastructure across the United States.

Deanne Criswell

Criswell's appointment comes at a time when disaster response responsibilities are shifting. State and local governments are increasingly building their own aid infrastructure rather than relying solely on federal systems. Many jurisdictions are implementing self-managed systems to ensure continuity in long-term recovery, including direct cash assistance for residents (State Individual Assistance), expedited rental support and streamlined reimbursement processes that operate independently of federal timelines.

"Deanne brings an unmatched understanding of how aid systems actually operate under pressure," said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. "She has led through some of the most complex disasters this country has faced, balancing speed, accountability and public trust. As agencies nationwide build state and local infrastructure for administering aid and assistance programs, Deanne's unique perspective will help us reach more emergency managers so more communities can benefit from technology that delivers aid quickly, fairly and at scale."

In her role as Administrator of FEMA from 2021-2025, Criswell managed an annual budget of $32 billion and secured more than $90 billion in supplemental appropriations over her tenure. She oversaw the nation's disaster preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation efforts during a period marked by record-breaking disasters and growing operational complexity. Her career spans senior leadership roles at the local, state and national levels, including serving as Emergency Manager for the City of Aurora, Colorado and Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management, and as a leader in the Colorado Air National Guard. Throughout her career, Criswell has been recognized for bridging gaps in disaster response, strengthening coordination across agencies and modernizing emergency management systems to better serve communities before, during and after crises.

"I'm honored to join AidKit's board at a moment when the need for reliable, scalable aid infrastructure has never been greater," said Criswell. "Across the country, agencies and nonprofits are being asked to do more with less, often in high-stakes situations where delays or confusion have real human consequences. AidKit is solving a critical problem by pairing flexible technology with operational expertise, and I'm excited to support the team as they continue to expand their impact."

Criswell's appointment comes as AidKit enters 2026 following a pivotal year of growth and national expansion. AidKit's proprietary software is for speed and scale. It can be configured in days rather than months, enabling agencies to launch complex programs faster and at significantly lower cost than traditional consulting models. AidKit supports programs across disaster response and recovery, guaranteed income, tax relief, worker stipends, small business recovery and public benefits modernization. Since its inception, AidKit has supported more than 240 government agencies and nonprofits nationwide and distributed over $400 million in assistance to households and small businesses.

For more information about AidKit, visit https://www.aidkit.com.

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently, securely and transparently. Built to meet the complex demands of large-scale aid and benefits distribution, AidKit's all-in-one technology platform streamlines workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden—configuring to the needs of each community rather than forcing programs into rigid systems. With integrated fraud prevention, compliance tracking and real-time caseload management tools, AidKit ensures programs operate with precision, accountability and data security. Drawing on a proven record of successful implementations, AidKit expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partners. From disaster relief to benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit is a woman-led Certified B Corporation that has supported over 240 agencies and nonprofits and distributed $400 million in aid. For more information, visit AidKit.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AidKit