Aidoc launches the first and only AI-based automated notification solution for high-risk pulmonary embolism patients

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, announced today the launch of an industry first: an AI-based automated activation solution that facilitates rapid risk assessment and care coordination for high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE) patients.

Aidoc's PE Care Coordination solution is FDA-cleared for triage and notification of PE. The solution is "Always-on", running behind the scenes and does not require physician activation. High-risk PE patients are automatically flagged after the scan is performed and a notification is sent simultaneously to all the relevant team members, including radiologists, pulmonologists, cardiologists and vascular surgeons. Once the teams are alerted, the solution enables real-time image, data and text sharing leading to improved patient management and care coordination.

The launch is part of an ongoing Aidoc partnership with the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine and follows six months of clinical use led by the Yale radiology team.

"We have been using the first version of this solution for the last six months and have seen the real impact this has had on addressing patients that require treatment beyond anticoagulation," said Dr. Irena Tocino, Professor and Vice Chair of Medical Informatics in the department of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine (YSM). "Having this subset of patients routed simultaneously to multiple stakeholders has shown a reduction in time to treatment and clear improvements in patient outcomes."

"The PE Response Team (PERT) was established to provide rapid risk assessment along with execution of the patient management strategy," said Dr. Akhil Khosla, co-director of the PERT program, in the department of Internal Medicine at YSM. "One of the challenges of establishing a PERT program is making sure the right information is in the hands of the right clinician. In Aidoc, we have a partner with the ability to bring deep integration of AI into these native workflows. The outcome leads to enhanced patient eligibility for novel therapies and makes a significant change to patient management."

PE outcomes are highly variable. While some patients have excellent prognosis without any treatment, others may require invasive and urgent therapies. Rapid risk assessment of acute PE cases is essential for the triage of patients, and a multidisciplinary approach to patient treatment and management can be the defining factor in their care.

