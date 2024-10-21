Aidoc to Establish Guideline to Accelerate AI Adoption in Healthcare in Collaboration with NVIDIA

New framework addresses critical challenges to clinical AI development and integration

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a pioneering force in clinical AI, today announced it is co-developing with NVIDIA a Blueprint for Resilient Integration and Deployment of Guided Excellence (BRIDGE), a guideline that aims to accelerate AI adoption across the healthcare industry.

Slated for release in early 2025, this industry-first guideline will offer a robust, evidence-driven framework for seamlessly integrating AI into clinical workflows, helping healthcare organizations scale AI innovation with greater speed and confidence. The guideline will help establish clear pathways for healthcare systems to fully harness the potential of AI in improving patient outcomes.

Despite the approval of over 900 FDA-cleared AI tools for medical imaging, healthcare systems remain mired in fragmentation, operational inefficiencies and scalability issues. The BRIDGE guideline will provide a comprehensive, vendor-neutral roadmap, helping address these persistent challenges and empowering providers to unlock AI's full potential.

Breaking Barriers to AI Adoption

A key challenge for many AI solutions has been the failure to scale effectively because critical considerations around integration were not addressed early enough in the development process. The BRIDGE guideline will provide healthcare systems with direction on addressing scalability and interoperability from the start, enabling the implementation of AI solutions across multiple sites simultaneously.

"AI holds the potential to revolutionize patient care, but its progress has been stalled by fragmented systems and the inability to scale effectively," said Demetri Giannikopoulos, Chief Transformation Officer, Aidoc. "The BRIDGE guideline will focus on breaking down these barriers, offering a powerful, evidence-based framework that health systems can rely on not just adopt AI but to help scale it across their operations. This will drive both operational efficiency and significantly better outcomes for patients and clinicians alike."

While many existing guidelines focus on governance, regulatory concerns and responsible development practices. BRIDGE will be specifically designed to help developers and healthcare providers consider the practicalities of real-world deployment. This comprehensive framework will empower organizations to navigate the complexities of AI adoption, from ideation to implementation and scalability across hospital systems.

How the Guidelines Will Drive AI Adoption

This guideline will enable healthcare systems to adopt and scale AI faster and more effectively by simplifying the design, validation, deployment and monitoring of AI tools.

Key areas of focus include:

Standardized Validation : Ensuring AI solutions are rigorously tested for real-world use.

: Ensuring AI solutions are rigorously tested for real-world use. Interoperability : Facilitating seamless integration of AI tools from different vendors.

: Facilitating seamless integration of AI tools from different vendors. Scalable Deployment : Providing a roadmap for efficient AI expansion across hospital systems.

: Providing a roadmap for efficient AI expansion across hospital systems. Continuous Monitoring: Offering best practices to maintain AI accuracy post-deployment.

The BRIDGE guideline will lay the groundwork for aligning to industry frameworks, like MONAI, to build the blueprint for the medical AI enterprise platform. MONAI, co-founded by academia and industry, including NVIDIA, in 2019, provides the essential tools for medical AI development, validation and deployment, and provides a strong foundation for building the BRIDGE guideline. With more than three million downloads and currently being used in FDA-approved software-as-medical-device applications, MONAI and its standardization, interoperability and scalability is key to transformative solutions in healthcare.

Real-World Impact

The guideline will be developed through close collaboration with healthcare providers, academic partners and industry leaders. This effort will leverage the expertise and experience from real-world AI initiatives to help ensure the framework is practical, actionable and scalable. By focusing on real-world challenges in AI integration, the guideline aims to provide a comprehensive and adaptable approach for healthcare organizations.

Learn more about the BRIDGE Guideline including how to access it in 2025 and help shape the overall direction here.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most FDA clearances (17) in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

