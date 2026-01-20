AIDS Healthcare Foundation Modernizes Contract Management with Generative AI-Powered CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze (CDA) is helping global nonprofit, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), modernize its contract lifecycle management system. CDA is a generative AI-powered document intelligence service accelerator built using the CloudMoyo AI framework that transforms unstructured data into structured data.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, based in Los Angeles, is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality HIV care and services to those in need. Founded in 1987, this organization has grown from a network of hospices and a group of friends to the largest AIDS organization in the world, now caring for over 2.7 million people in 50 countries.

With decades of work and a network that spans the globe, AHF will be implementing the best-in-class CLM solution, Icertis Contract Intelligence. To accelerate secure data migration and extraction, AHF will also use CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze to leverage the power of generative AI in transforming contract information into a structured format required for Icertis Contract Intelligence.

CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze is CloudMoyo's generative AI-based document intelligence service accelerator designed to enable AI-powered business document analysis and data extraction. The platform automates document processing and data migration while transforming complex, unstructured content into actionable insights—helping organizations make faster, smarter decisions.

"We live in a digital world that's shifting towards AI-powered innovation. As a global nonprofit dedicated to putting people first, ensuring our contract lifecycle management systems are modernized and secure with CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze will allow AHF to continue providing dignified, world-class services to those in need of high-quality HIV care," says Alex Beverly, Executive Assistant at AHF.

For AHF and any other organization, CDA accelerates time to value when it comes to key data extraction from contracts, classifying and organizing large volumes of business documents, obtaining concise, informational summaries from lengthy documents, and enabling next generation Agentic AI.

"CloudMoyo is honored to support AIDS Healthcare Foundation on their digital transformation journey," says Manish Kedia, Co-founder and CEO of CloudMoyo. "Their work in providing quality HIV services is incredibly important, and with CloudMoyo IntelliDoc Analyze, they can focus on their mission. CloudMoyo remains dedicated to supporting digital transformation for regulated industries leveraging innovations in AI, Agentic AI, and data solutions."

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global AI-first consulting, solutions, and managed services firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. With specialization in data & AI using Microsoft technologies, and Contract Lifecycle Management with Icertis, the company is empowering enterprises to transform data and contracts into continuous intelligence for measurable business impact. At the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across industrial, retail & CPG, healthcare & life sciences, TMT & consulting, and more, CloudMoyo helps businesses modernize their data ecosystems and infuse AI across the business to drive real-time insights, decision-making, and autonomy at scale. With deep expertise in large language models, proprietary generative AI-based platforms, reusable frameworks, and AI accelerators, CloudMoyo focuses on unlocking tangible business value—by unifying fragmented data and enabling self-service BI as well as deploying generative AI for summarization, content generation, and intelligent automation.

Complementing their AI-first focus as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI, CloudMoyo also brings deep expertise in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) as a premier and the first Icertis SI parter, offering end-to-end services spanning pre-implementation strategy, platform rollout, and post-implementation intelligence.

As a reflection of CloudMoyo's FIRST with FORTE values, CloudMoyo has been honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year—Forte Values in 2021. They have also been recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year. In 2025, CloudMoyo achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation in Data & AI, and was also named as the Highest Delivery NPS Partner of the Year at the Icertis Partner Summit in 2024.

