GMXT Launches AI-Powered Rail Operations Modernization

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Mexico Transportes (GMXT), Mexico's largest railway network with over 10,000 km of track coverage and a U.S. presence in Texas and Florida, is partnering with CloudMoyo to modernize its railway operations. With CloudMoyo's AI-powered suite of solutions, GMXT will be implementing CloudMoyo Crew Management, which leverages the power of Azure, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to deliver scalability, efficiency, and agility across railway operations.

In addition to CloudMoyo Crew Management, GMXT will also implement Crew Analytics, Crew Projection, and CrewWise—a generative AI-powered assistant to optimize operations across supply chain management, transportation, and distribution.

"As Mexico's largest railway network, GMXT is committed to delivering best-in-class rail services for our customers across industries," says Jorge Marquez Abreu, Chief Operating Officer, GMXT. "By adopting CloudMoyo's suite of crew management solutions, we're strengthening our focus on the adoption of the latest advancements in cloud and AI—enhancing our agility, scalability, and positioning ourselves at the forefront of practices that drive efficiency and safety."

CloudMoyo Crew Management (CCM) is tailored for railroads to manage the entire crew management process across stages—from crew deployment, to tracking qualifications and maintaining compliance with the Federal Railroad Administration, while providing real-time visibility with advanced analytics.

"We're very excited to partner with GMXT in modernizing their rail operations with AI, especially given CloudMoyo's focus on employing generative AI and agentic AI to address enterprise challenges," says Manish Kedia, Co-Founder and CEO of CloudMoyo. "Being a part of Mexico's largest cargo operator's digital transformation journey is special, particularly as we lead the next phase of transformation with data, advanced analytics, and agentic AI."

About GMXT

GMXT is Mexico's largest railway network, with 10,000 km of track covering the country's main industrial and consumption areas, connecting Mexico with the rest of the world through 8 ports and 6 border crossings. They serve a diverse array of industries including agricultural, automotive, intermodal, and industrial products & consumer goods. With an impressive fleet of 800+ locomotives and 28,000 railcars, GMXT strives to be the safest and most efficient rail transport company—while maintaining sustainability goals aligned with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune, India. At the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across industrial, retail & CPG, healthcare & life sciences, TMT & consulting, and more, the company helps enterprises modernize their data ecosystems and infuse AI across the business to drive real-time insights, decision-making, and autonomy at scale. With deep expertise in large language models, proprietary generative AI-based platforms, reusable frameworks, and AI accelerators, CloudMoyo focuses on unlocking tangible business value—by unifying fragmented data and enabling self-service BI as well as deploying generative AI for summarization, content generation, and intelligent automation.

Complementing their data & AI focus, the company also brings deep expertise in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), offering end-to-end services spanning pre-implementation strategy, platform rollout, and post-implementation intelligence. The company's strategic partnerships with Icertis, Microsoft, and Snowflake enable them to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions tailored for scale.

As a reflection of CloudMoyo's FORTE values, the company has been honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year—Forte Values in 2021. Recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the sixth consecutive year, ranking #1 on the prestigious list for 2024, CloudMoyo has also been awarded the 2024 Highest Delivery NPS Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit.

