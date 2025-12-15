MACAO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This release is based on a report from Xinhua News Agency.

Peng Lihui, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, shared his vision for the Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) 2025, which opened on December 4. He emphasized that the expo should serve not only as a forum reflecting emerging trends in advanced technologies but also develop into a "global meeting place" for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders.

AIE Expo Aims to Build Global Hub for Tech Dialogue AIE Expo Aims to Build Global Hub for Tech Dialogue (PRNewsfoto/China Electronics Chamber of Commerce) AIE Expo Aims to Build Global Hub for Tech Dialogue (PRNewsfoto/China Electronics Chamber of Commerce)

Looking ahead, Mr. Peng expressed his expectation for AIE to become a leading event on the global technology calendar—one that helps shape industry direction and fosters a collaborative and sustainable ecosystem. The long-term goal, he added, is to establish AIE as a reference-point exhibition with lasting international influence.

SOURCE China Electronics Chamber of Commerce