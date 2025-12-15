Macao and Zhuhai Co-Host Tech Expo, Highlighting China's Smart Manufacturing Capabilities for Global Markets

MACAO, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo 2025 opened on December 4. Held under the theme "Bay Area Intelligence, Globally Embraced," the expo took place concurrently in Macao and Zhuhai, bringing together approximately a thousand exhibitors from China and overseas for a series of exhibitions, forums, and networking events. In an interview, Wang Ning, President of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, stated that the event is intended to serve as a global platform for showcasing smart manufacturing from the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, with a focus on driving industrial innovation and fostering international collaboration to support the region's continued integration into global technology markets.

