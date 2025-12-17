Twin-City Linkage, AIE Expo Ignites Technological Upsurge

MACAO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concurrent with the 16th Asian Electronics Forum & Global Intelligent Technology Summit, the inaugural 2025 Global Intelligent Machinery and Electronics Expo (AIE) was hosted by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce—an important practice to implement the Overall Plan for the Construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The expo was held from December 4 to 6 in a dual-city format at The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel's Cotai Expo and the Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center, aiming to build a high-end platform for global intelligent industry exchange and win-win cooperation.

As the core organizer, the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce leveraged its industrial resources and international influence to gather more than 1,000 leading intelligent manufacturing enterprises from around the world, including Huawei, ZTE, Tesla, BYD, Samsung, Tencent, and Siemens. Exhibits spanned six themed pavilions, covering key areas such as intelligent communications, the metaverse, the industrial internet, intelligent mobility, and health technology, fully demonstrating the latest technological achievements and development trends of the global intelligent industry.

The "Future Audio-Visual Exhibition Area" at the Macao venue emerged as a key highlight of the expo. Leading manufacturers and innovative brands in the smart glasses sector showcased their latest products and technological solutions here, attracting a large number of buyers and visitors for hands-on experiences and in-depth interactive exchanges.

By tapping into the strategic advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the AIE Expo—under the guidance and organization of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce—not only highlights China's innovation capabilities in the intelligent audio-visual and broader intelligent manufacturing sectors, but also builds a bridge for international cooperation across the global industrial chain, promoting in-depth integration and collaborative development of industrial resources worldwide.

SOURCE China Electronics Chamber of Commerce