AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO

As CTO, Turri will drive aggressive growth of the company's tech team by doubling full-time employees by year-end 2018. He will lead Denim's technology strategy, including building the financial services industry's smartest, most robust artificial intelligence (AI) platform which will be trained by the more than 1 billion anonymized, aggregated data points the company has collected on consumer engagement with ads powered by its platform. Turri will drive the company's efforts to activate this data to help Denim customers achieve more effective consumer engagement via mobile and social media.

"With such an enormous dataset on consumer engagement, Denim is positioned to change the way insurance and financial services companies go to market, drive growth, and achieve digital success," said Gregory Bailey, CEO and founder of Denim. "Adding Charlie Turri to our team of industry experts is the next major step in Denim's quest to reimagine the way financial services companies market, engage, and sell with intelligent, data-driven technology."

Prior to joining Denim, Turri served as vice president of IT for Athene USA where he led application development, program management, quality assurance, and enterprise architecture. Turri also held various leadership roles at American General Life & Accident Insurance, an AIG company in Nashville, Tennessee. During his time at AIG, Turri collaborated with company leadership to set the strategy for application development, information security, and infrastructure groups. He also led the design and execution of numerous technology solutions, including a first-of-its-kind mobile app that transformed the process of issuing an insurance policy across the industry for decades to come.

"There is so much opportunity in the insurtech and fintech space to make vast improvements for insurance and financial services companies and the consumers who rely on them," said Turri. "I'm thrilled to be able to use my experience as an insurance industry executive to take Denim's technologies – and our customers' successes – to the next level."

About Denim ®

Denim is reimagining the way financial services companies market, engage, and sell with intelligent, data-driven technology. Designed with today's mobile and social consumers in mind, Denim's patent-pending platform saves time and money by enabling marketing teams to scale micro-targeted, hyper-local mobile and social media ad campaigns on behalf of any number of agents or advisors. With a focus on delivering a simple and intuitive platform, Denim not only delivers results, it's enjoyable to use. To learn more, visit denimlabs.com.

Media contact:

Tim Laehn, Director of Marketing

515-212-5590

tlaehn@denimlabs.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aig-and-athene-executive-joins-denim-as-cto-300623791.html

SOURCE Denim

Related Links

https://denimlabs.com

