Aignostics Announces New State-of-the-Art Pathology Foundation Model

Atlas 2 sets new industry standard and achieves best-in-class performance and computational efficiency

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aignostics announced research results for Atlas 2 , an updated version of its pathology foundation model. Built in collaboration with Mayo Clinic , LMU Munich and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin , Atlas 2 represents a new state-of-the-art for pathology foundation models across three key dimensions: the highest average performance across 80 public benchmarks, the most extensive training dataset with over 5 million slide images, and the largest model architecture at approximately 2 billion parameters.

Beyond its scale, the model also demonstrates best-in-class robustness, a critical requirement for clinical deployment, and includes clinical-grade regulatory documentation to support integration into medical devices. Alongside the full model, the team have developed distilled versions that also achieve best-in-class performance among compute-efficient model sizes, enabling broad adoption across diverse healthcare settings.

"Atlas 2 embodies our commitment to delivering not just the most advanced AI technology, but the most clinically viable and deployable solutions," said Maximilian Alber, Co-Founder and CTO of Aignostics. "By rigorously evaluating our models across public benchmarks while maintaining clinical-grade regulatory documentation, we're ensuring these advances can be easily integrated into clinical workflows."

Aignostics will deploy Atlas 2 across its product portfolio, including Atlas H&E-TME , its application for tumor microenvironment profiling in H&E slides. Atlas 2 will also be available for licensing.

"Atlas 2 demonstrates the continued strength of our collaboration with Aignostics," said Jim Rogers , CEO, Mayo Clinic Digital Pathology. "These results show real progress in developing AI tools that can transform pathology for the benefit of patients."

