AIIR Products' Intelligent HVAC System Wins 2025 Product Innovation Award

Recognition highlights AIIR's leadership in sustainable, AI-powered climate control for hospitality, multifamily, and modular construction markets

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced that its flagship AIIR Intelligent HVAC system has been named a winner in the 2025 Product Innovation Awards, which recognize excellence in design, performance, and sustainability across the building industry.

Honoring the most forward-thinking building materials, systems, and furnishings, the Product Innovation Awards spotlight products that demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact in both commercial and residential applications. AIIR was recognized for its groundbreaking approach to residential climate control - leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver superior comfort, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Launched in late 2024, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system represents a new era in sustainable building design. The system continuously learns and adapts to occupant behavior, environmental conditions, and usage patterns through advanced machine learning algorithms and smart sensors. Its compact, ductless design fits seamlessly between standard 17" wall stud spacing, enabling faster installation and eliminating the need for HVAC closets + ductwork. The system also replaces bulky form factors like PTACs. By optimizing heating and cooling loads in real-time, the system achieves up to 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, reducing both energy waste and emissions.

"This recognition underscores our mission to redefine comfort and sustainability through intelligent design," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "The AIIR Intelligent HVAC system proves that technology and environmental responsibility can work hand-in-hand to create smarter, healthier living spaces. We're honored to be recognized among other innovators helping shape the future of building performance."

By combining high-grade materials, a simplified wall-integrated design, and AI-driven adaptability, AIIR's system provides homeowners, builders, and developers with an efficient and long-lasting solution that supports broader sustainability goals. The award further affirms AIIR's commitment to innovation and its growing role in advancing next-generation HVAC technology across multi-family, residential, and hospitality markets.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com .

