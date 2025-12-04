AIIR Products Partners with Nelson & Co to Expand AI-Driven, Energy-Efficient HVAC Solutions Across Florida

Collaboration to bring smarter, more sustainable climate solutions to hospitality, student housing, and multi-family developments in North and Central Florida

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Nelson & Co, a trusted commercial HVAC manufacturer's representative serving North and Central Florida. The collaboration will make AIIR's intelligent HVAC systems more widely available to developers, property owners, and institutional partners across the region, with an initial focus on hospitality, student housing, and large-scale mixed-use developments.

For decades, Nelson & Co has partnered with leading hospitality brands and major universities—including the University of Central Florida, University of Florida, and Florida State University—to deliver tailored HVAC solutions that optimize performance and efficiency. By teaming up with AIIR, Nelson & Co will introduce customers to advanced technology designed to reduce energy consumption, maximize usable space, simplify installation, and support portfolio-scale deployments across both urban and suburban environments.

AIIR's flagship Intelligent HVAC system combines onboard sensors, machine learning algorithms, and a high-efficiency air-source heat pump design to deliver responsive comfort and significant energy savings. By blending real-time occupancy, humidity, and temperature data, AIIR's integrated hardware and AI/ML software maintain a consistent "feels like" target temperature—minimizing swings and improving real user comfort versus setpoint alone. The result is truly personalized indoor comfort for the occupant, with the system delivering up to 30% energy savings compared to traditional single-speed systems.

Its compact, modern design eliminates the need for bulky ductwork or dedicated closet space, helping developers unlock additional square footage while improving cost efficiency and ensuring reliable performance at scale. Built to handle the mixed climate drivers common across Florida, AIIR systems are equally effective for new construction and retrofit projects, with installation simplified for contractors and operators.

"This partnership represents a major milestone as we bring AIIR's cutting-edge technology to one of the fastest-growing regions for hospitality and student housing," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "Nelson & Co's deep expertise, trusted relationships, and commitment to service excellence make them an ideal partner to accelerate adoption across Florida."

"AIIR represents the kind of breakthrough innovation we're excited to bring to our customers. Their in-wall design is truly unique in the market—delivering the comfort and performance our clients expect without sacrificing valuable floor space or requiring dedicated closet areas like traditional VTAC systems," said Rory Stiglitz, Sales Manager & Principal at Nelson & Co. "What really sets AIIR apart is their integration of AI technology that learns occupancy patterns and automatically optimizes performance for energy savings. This is the kind of forward-thinking product innovation we haven't seen in this space in years, and we're proud to partner with AIIR to bring it to the commercial HVAC market."

With its strong regional network and hands-on approach to engineering and service, Nelson & Co will lead the introduction and integration of AIIR's technology across North and Central Florida's hospitality, student housing, and multi-family sectors—supporting developers, universities, and hospitality chains with smarter, scalable solutions that prioritize comfort, reliability, and sustainability.

