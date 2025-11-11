AIIR Products Partners with Nevada Systems Group to Deliver Smart, Sustainable HVAC Solutions Across Southern Nevada

Collaboration enhances access to intelligent, water-free climate systems for commercial, multifamily, and hospitality developments throughout the Las Vegas region

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Nevada Systems Group (NSG) , a premier HVAC solutions provider serving Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. The partnership will make AIIR's Intelligent HVAC systems more accessible to developers, engineers, and contractors across one of the nation's fastest-growing markets.

With deep local roots and decades of experience supporting the region's most prominent commercial and hospitality projects, NSG delivers HVAC systems designed to meet the unique demands of Southern Nevada. From custom-engineered installations to retrofit projects across high-rise, multifamily, and mixed-use environments, NSG is known for its focus on efficiency, reliability, and performance - values that align closely with AIIR's mission to advance sustainable comfort through intelligent technology.

AIIR's flagship Intelligent HVAC system combines onboard sensors, machine learning algorithms, and a high-efficiency air-source heat pump design to deliver responsive comfort and substantial energy savings. The system achieves over 30% greater energy efficiency than traditional units while eliminating the need for water-based cooling towers - a critical advantage in a region facing water-use restrictions for new construction. Designed for quiet operation, compact form, and simplified serviceability, AIIR's solutions provide an advanced alternative to traditional PTAC and vertical fan coil units.

"Las Vegas and the surrounding areas face distinct climate challenges and regulatory demands that require innovative, sustainable solutions," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "Partnering with Nevada Systems Group allows us to bring AIIR's intelligent, water-free HVAC technology to developers and property owners who are looking for efficient systems that also meet the region's sustainability goals."

Grady Sherley, NSG General Manager & Sales Engineer, added: "AIIR's Intelligent HVAC system offers a groundbreaking approach that combines performance, aesthetics, and ease of service with the efficiency benefits developers and engineers are demanding. Especially in Nevada, where new water-based systems are no longer permitted, this technology provides a smart, future-ready solution for a wide range of commercial and hospitality projects."

As part of the Ambient umbrella of companies, Nevada Systems Group joins a growing network of HVAC experts bringing AIIR's cutting-edge systems to markets across the West Coast. Together, AIIR and NSG are redefining comfort, efficiency, and sustainability for the next generation of buildings in Southern Nevada and beyond.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com .

About AIIR Products:

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information about AIIR, please visit aiirproducts.com .

About Nevada Systems Group:

A member of the Ambient-Enterprises collective of companies, Nevada Systems Group, delivers HVAC systems designed for the unique demands of Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. From custom-engineered solutions to retrofit projects, our focus is on efficiency, reliability, and performance—reinforced by the expertise and service that set us apart.

Media Contact:

Matt Jaffe

AIIR Products

[email protected]

SOURCE AIIR Products