AIIR Products Launches User App, Bringing Intelligent Comfort Control to Residents and Operators

Mobile-first platform extends AIIR's HVAC innovation with real-time control, energy-saving modes, and personalized comfort

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced the launch of the AIIR User App, a mobile-first platform that transforms HVAC from a background utility into an intelligent, personalized experience. Designed for multifamily, student housing, and long-stay residential settings, the app gives occupants and operators real-time control, proactive insights, and exclusive access to AIIR's intelligent modes—redefining how comfort and efficiency are delivered.

The AIIR User App connects seamlessly with AIIR's high-efficiency HVAC system and custom-configured thermostat, allowing residents to tailor temperature, humidity, and airflow to their preferences from anywhere. With three operational modes—including Classic controls and two intelligent, AI-backed options—the system adapts in real time to occupancy patterns and environmental conditions. The result is optimized comfort, quieter operation, and energy savings of more than 30% compared to traditional HVAC systems.

"AIIR has always been about pushing HVAC beyond convention," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "The AIIR User App takes that vision further—putting intuitive, intelligent control directly in the hands of residents and operators. It's not just about saving energy; it's about creating a modern living experience where comfort, efficiency, and technology work together seamlessly."

Beyond comfort control, the app delivers proactive system status alerts, weather integration, and simplified scheduling—helping reduce service interruptions and extending system life. For building owners and operators, this translates into fewer service calls, stronger tenant satisfaction, and improved ROI on HVAC investments.

With fast Bluetooth pairing, an intuitive interface, and compatibility with both Apple and Android devices, the AIIR User App is designed to enhance user experience while supporting broader building performance and decarbonization goals.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com .

About AIIR Products

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information about AIIR, please visit aiirproducts.com .

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

[email protected]

SOURCE AIIR Products