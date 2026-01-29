AIIR Products Partners with Protec to Expand AI-Powered HVAC Solutions Across South Florida

Collaboration brings smarter, space-saving climate systems to hospitality, multifamily, and student housing developments

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Protec, a trusted HVAC representative serving South Florida. The partnership will expand access to AIIR's intelligent HVAC systems for developers, hotel owners, and multifamily operators seeking more efficient, sustainable, and design-forward climate solutions.

Founded in 1973, Protec has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality HVAC products and engineering expertise across the region. By partnering with AIIR, Protec will introduce clients to advanced systems that combine artificial intelligence, onboard sensors, and a high-efficiency heat pump design to provide responsive comfort while significantly reducing energy use.

AIIR's flagship Intelligent HVAC system is uniquely suited for South Florida's vertical, high-density development market—including condos, high-rise apartments, boutique hotels, and student housing. The system's slim, space-saving design frees up valuable rentable square footage, while its quiet, "invisible" operation eliminates the noise and visual clutter of conventional systems. In addition, AIIR's precise humidity control creates healthier indoor environments, and its coastal resilience and corrosion-resistant design make it an ideal solution for properties exposed to the region's challenging climate.

With simplified installation and minimal maintenance requirements, AIIR's solutions also support South Florida's growing emphasis on green building and sustainability certifications, helping developers and property owners meet the expectations of both domestic and international investors.

"Our collaboration with Protec is an important step in bringing AIIR's next-generation HVAC technology to one of the country's fastest-growing and most design-conscious development markets," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR Products. "Protec's deep expertise and longstanding relationships with contractors, engineers, and developers make them a natural partner to accelerate adoption across South Florida."

"South Florida is a key market for hospitality and multifamily construction. As the demand for buildings increases, so does the need for efficient and cost effective HVAC systems. This puts AIIR and Protec in a unique position to fill this gap," said Andrew Abinader, Director of Sales at Protec. "AIIR's intelligent HVAC technology, presents developers with an option that will save on install cost and maximize livable space, without compromising on quality, efficiency, and aesthetics."

With its Miami-based team and more than 50 years of experience in the HVAC industry, Protec will play a key role in educating developers and owners about AIIR's benefits—from reduced design time for engineers to long-term operational savings for property managers.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com .

