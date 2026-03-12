AIIR Products Partners with Texas AirSystems to Expand AI-Powered HVAC Solutions

Collaboration pairs innovative HVAC platform with customer‑first distribution network to meet growing demand for future‑ready building solutions

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Texas AirSystems, a leading independent manufacturer's representative and HVAC equipment distributor, to provide modern heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions across Texas. The partnership will expand access to AIIR's intelligent HVAC systems for hospitality and multi-family properties, delivering more efficient and design-forward solutions to the region.

Texas AirSystems has been a cornerstone of the commercial HVAC industry in Texas for over four decades, evolving from a regional manufacturer's representative into one of the state's most respected independent providers of engineered heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning products. By partnering with AIIR, Texas AirSystems expands its sustainable HVAC options that combine artificial intelligence and high-efficiency design to provide responsive comfort while significantly reducing energy use.

This new association brings AIIR's Intelligent HVAC technology to one of the country's most dynamic building markets. By adding AIIR to its product line, Texas AirSystems offers developers, building owners, and contractors a solution that lowers total installed costs, simplifies construction, and delivers superior comfort, helping meet the growing demand for sustainable, next-generation HVAC options.

"AIIR was built to challenge the way HVAC systems are designed, installed, and operated," said Trevor Schick, CEO of AIIR Holdings. "By partnering with Texas AirSystems, we're combining intelligent technology with deep local expertise to give building owners across Texas a fundamentally better solution, one that's easier to build, dramatically more efficient, and designed for the future."

"Partnering with AIIR allows our team to bring next-generation HVAC systems to customers across Texas," said Ryan McLagan at Texas AirSystems. "Our mission has always been to build sustainable partnerships and to find a way to say yes for our customers' unique needs. This collaboration provides best-in-class, tech-forward products to help consumers meet today's demands while preparing for tomorrow."

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com.

About AIIR Products

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information about AIIR, please visit aiirproducts.com.

About Texas AirSystems

For over 45 years, Texas AirSystems has been locally owned and operated. We represent over 80 manufacturers, offering innovative systems with a flexibility of equipment and solutions to best match each application. Our sales professionals offer technical expertise in the design, construction, commissioning, and operation of building mechanical systems. Texas AirSystems exists for one reason: the unwavering pursuit of BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS®. That commitment to partnership means continuously adapting our business to the way our partners need us to work so that together we can take on big challenges that produce even bigger results. Please visit texasairsystems.com for more information.

