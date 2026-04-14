AIIR Products Partners with AirTelligence to Become Key Provider for Hospitality, Residential and Senior Living HVAC Technology

AI-powered HVAC operations bring smarter air control to high-growth markets

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR Products (AIIR), a leading provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with AirTelligence, the premier supplier of turnkey air control products and systems. Through this association, AIIR products will reach high‑growth segments in AirTelligence's domain including hospitality, residential high‑rise, student housing, and senior living units. The companies will deliver fully integrated, high‑performance HVAC and controls packages that enhance indoor air quality, reduce energy consumption, and improve guest and resident comfort in some of the country's most demanding climate markets.

Since 2012, AirTelligence has worked closely with manufacturers, engineers, and architectural advisors to provide lab-quality air control for buildings throughout the Southwest United States. The company delivers turnkey solutions that integrate different systems to produce unparalleled results and a streamlined, professional installation process. By partnering with AIIR, AirTelligence enhances its quality‑driven client service and in‑depth industry expertise with top‑tier product solutions.

"As our team expands across new territories, our focus is on collaborating with those who deliver the same level of precision, reliability, and care that our products are built on," said Trevor Schick, CEO of AIIR Holdings. "AIIR brings a deep level of engineering relationships and a proven track record in some of the region's most demanding environments, empowering developers and building operators to rethink what is possible in HVAC technology."

"Our mission has always been to set a new standard for indoor environments in the Southwest," said Dan McNeil, President of AirTelligence. "With AIIR's technology, we are entering a new era of quiet, efficient, and space-saving systems tailored for this vital market. Working with AIIR will help to empower our clients to create high-performance hotels, high-rises, and living spaces, ensuring maximum comfort and efficiency for years to come."

About AIIR Products

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional HVAC systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information, visit aiirproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Buttacavoli

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SOURCE AIIR Products