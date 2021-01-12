AIM TV Group Launches "Raw Travel Plus"

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that Raw Travel® is launching "Raw Travel Plus," a new YouTube channel. The latest effort from the syndicated television show capitalizes on the show's eight-season library of web content, travel tip vignettes, themed destination content, and behind the scenes footage.

The digital-only offering has content on the channel currently, with plans to add more daily. Raw Travel Plus will also grow to include bonus original, first-run content not seen on the TV show. The effort will also be supported by the current YouTube channel YouTube.com/RawTravelTV which serves as a promotional vehicle for the syndicated show.

"Raw Travel Plus will be much more robust than what we've offered in the past on YouTube, which was limited by design. At that time, we wanted to stay focused on producing content solely for broadcast syndication and international licensing," says Executive Producer, Creator and Host, Robert G. Rose. "But now that our library is so extensive and so much of it still under or completely un-exploited, it makes sense to provide a digital outlet for that content. Raw Travel Plus will be a destination for those who crave authentic, on-demand, travel-related content, themed videos, travel tips, and eventually, never-before-seen, digital-first videos," Rose continued.

The target audience for Raw Travel Plus is two-fold. The first is the core loyal Raw Travel linear TV viewer that wants more show content than can be offered in a half-hour television environment. Secondly, the show hopes to super-serve online users craving authentic travel content, researching new and different travel experiences and destinations post pandemic, and providing a much-needed virtual escape during the pandemic and for those unable to travel. The channel will appeal to people who may or may not know the TV show. The TV show will help grow Raw Travel Plus and vice versa.

The nationally syndicated, linear TV show currently airs each weekend in the USA on over 200 broadcast affiliates (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, etc.) in over 173 markets in 95% of the U.S. The show enjoys multiple airings each week in many major markets. Raw Travel is currently garnering affiliate renewals for its 9th and 10th seasons, respectively, giving the green light for new episodes through 2023.

In addition to domestic growth, Raw Travel continues to expand its international footprint on various outlets worldwide. Raw Travel is also exhibited on several In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) offerings on airlines such as American, Delta, Air Canada, Virgin America, and more.

Visit RawTravelPlus.com and RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL TV

Raw Travel is an adventure travel & lifestyle series showcasing socially and environmentally aware, independent travel. The series weaves together themes of eco-tourism and voluntourism (giving back) with underground music and authentic culture in a unique way. Each weekend the show is seen in over 173 U.S. cities on major broadcast affiliates and several international territories (Asia, Africa, Europe...). It can also be found on several major airlines. AIM Tell-A-Vision Group produces the show and oversees its domestic and international distribution and internationally. Visit RawTravel.tv for more information.

ABOUT RAW TRAVEL PLUS

Raw Travel Plus is Raw Travel TV's official YouTube Channel dedicated to beyond the show content, travel tips, themed destinations, travel advice and more. The channel can be found at RawTravelPlus.com or by searching YouTube for "Raw Travel Plus."

ABOUT AIM TELL-A-VISION GROUP

AIM Tell-A-Vision (AIM TV) Group is an independent production, content, and distribution company founded by media veteran and entrepreneur Robert G. Rose. Since 2000, AIM TV has been producing and distributing positive, compelling content that reflects a mission of presenting "Media That Matters." Visit AIMTVGroup.com for more information.

