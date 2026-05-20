AIM TV's Robert G. Rose Joins Ukrainian Spy Thriller Series Someone Else's War as Consulting Producer

NEW YORK and KYIV, Ukraine, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV) announced today that media entrepreneur, filmmaker, and advocate for Ukraine, Robert G. Rose, producer of Raw Travel TV and My Summer in Ukraine, has been named Consulting Producer on the upcoming Ukrainian premium series Someone Else's War.

The eight-episode spy thriller is the latest project from acclaimed Ukrainian producer Oleksandr Shchur and his Kyiv-based label LEVEL, following the international success of the 2024 award-winning film BUCHA.

Rose and Shchur first collaborated during the 2024 international release of BUCHA, the true story of a Kazakh refugee who rescued hundreds of Ukrainians during the 2022 Russian occupation. Building on that partnership, Rose will provide strategic production, distribution, marketing, and narrative guidance for Someone Else's War as the project moves toward development, financing, production, and global distribution.

Someone Else's War centers on the 2014 Russian invasion of the Donbas region and the international investigation following the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. The series explores the "shadow war" over the truth, following three former military academy friends – Viktor, Gunna, and Pasha – who find themselves on opposite sides of a dangerous intelligence game where loyalty and survival are at stake.

"We called it Someone Else's War because in 2014, that's what the world chose to believe – small, distant, not its problem. It wasn't. It still isn't. And the war kept growing," said Oleksandr Shchur, producer and creator of the series.

"I was deeply moved by Oleksandr's work on BUCHA, which was made under extremely difficult circumstances as Russia wages its war on Ukraine. It is an honor to join him and the rest of the team on this next vital project," said Robert G. Rose. "This isn't just a spy thriller; it is a necessary account of the early days of the conflict that shaped today's global landscape. By focusing on the MH17 investigation, the series brings a critical piece of history to the screen in a way that is both gripping and true and will hopefully help counter some of the disinformation and false narratives created by Russian propaganda."

Currently in development, the project is conceived as a high-stakes response to series like Homeland and Fauda, aiming to tell Ukraine's story on its own terms for a global audience.

About Robert G. Rose – Robert G. Rose is a media entrepreneur, travel journalist, and host of the nationally syndicated TV series Raw Travel®, and producer of the award-winning docu-series My Summer in Ukraine. A passionate advocate for Ukraine, Rose has raised over $100,000 for grassroots aid initiatives and continues to engage policymakers to promote international support for the country. Learn more at aimtvgroup.com and rawtravelukraine.com.

About Oleksandr Shchur – Oleksandr Shchur is an acclaimed Ukrainian producer and screenwriter, and the founder of the production label LEVEL. Known for his transition from prolific TV showrunner to a producer of vital wartime narratives, Shchur is the producer and screenwriter of the 2024 film BUCHA. The film, which documents the heroic rescue of civilians during the Russian occupation, received the Audience Award at the Warsaw International Film Festival and is streaming worldwide on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. Shchur's work is characterized by a commitment to historical accuracy and bringing the Ukrainian perspective to a global stage. Visit Bucha. Film for more.

About Someone Else's War – Produced by LEVEL | BUCHAFILM LLC, Someone Else's War is an 8-episode drama / spy thriller based on documented events of the 2014 invasion of Eastern Ukraine. The series follows the covert operations surrounding the capture of key witnesses in the MH17 investigation, and the human cost of hybrid warfare.

SOURCE AIM TV GROUP