Aimco Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Date

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco)

Nov 03, 2025, 16:20 ET

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today that it plans to report 2025 third quarter results on Monday, November 10, 2025, after the market closes. Aimco's earnings release will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.aimco.com.

About Aimco
 Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through its human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit its website www.aimco.com.

