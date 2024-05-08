Aimco Reports First Quarter Results and Provides Highlights on Recent Activities

DENVER, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today first quarter results for 2024 and provided highlights on recent and planned activities.

Financial Results and Highlights

Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, on a fully dilutive basis, was $(0.07) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to net loss per share of $(0.06) , for the same period in 2023. Higher net operating income (NOI) and gains related to our interest rate hedging instruments were offset by higher interest expense and depreciation related to advancing and completing development projects.

for the quarter ended , compared to net loss per share of , for the same period in 2023. Higher net operating income (NOI) and gains related to our interest rate hedging instruments were offset by higher interest expense and depreciation related to advancing and completing development projects. First Quarter 2024 revenue, expenses, and NOI from Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties increased 5.4%, 2.8%, and 6.5%, respectively, year-over-year, with average monthly revenue per apartment home increasing by 5.4% to $2,348 .

. During the first quarter, construction of Aimco's three active development projects advanced on plan. Following quarter end, Aimco substantially completed construction at Upton Place in Upper Northwest Washington, D.C. and, as of April 30, 2024 , had leased 112 of the 689 units at rates ahead of underwriting.

and, as of , had leased 112 of the 689 units at rates ahead of underwriting. Aimco acquired 0.9 million shares of its common stock during the first quarter 2024 at an average cost of $7.49 per share.

CEO Commentary

Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer, comments: "Aimco delivered solid first quarter results and made steady progress towards the plans and objectives that we outlined for 2024. Demand for rental housing continues to outpace supply in the vast majority of Aimco's markets, investment activity focused on multifamily assets has accelerated in recent months, and our regional development teams are executing well.

"Net operating income produced by our Stabilized portfolio was $107.4 million over the trailing twelve-month period and continues to grow, up 6.5% year-over-year during the first quarter. We remain on track to complete construction on our current class of development projects by year-end. These projects remain on budget, with total direct costs projected to be $648 million, and are expected to produce $44 million of NOI annually upon their stabilization. While our regional development teams are planning for select new project starts, total Aimco equity allocated to development and related activities is projected to be substantially reduced when compared to prior years.

"Consistent with our overarching goal to create and unlock value for Aimco stockholders, our previously announced plans to sell our 1001 Brickell Bay Drive office building and the adjacent Yacht Club apartment building in Miami, Florida are advancing steadily. As expected, these extraordinary assets have generated broad interest and our broker plans to solicit offers over the coming weeks. In addition, during the second quarter we plan to market for sale The Hamilton, our fully renovated waterfront asset in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. As sales are closed, and associated liabilities are retired, net proceeds will be prudently allocated with a preference for returning capital to stockholders.

"Aimco continues to benefit from a well-structured balance sheet. Property-level borrowings on our Stabilized portfolio (representing two-thirds of Aimco's total debt) are at favorable fixed-rates, are assumable, and have, on average, seven years of term remaining.

"Finally, I offer my thanks and appreciation to the Aimco team for their dedication and for continuing to produce strong results."

Operating Property Results

Aimco owns a diversified portfolio of operating apartment communities located in eight major U.S. markets with average rents in line with local market averages.

Results at Aimco's Stabilized Operating Properties were as follows:



First Quarter Stabilized Operating Properties Year-over-Year

Sequential ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Variance

4Q 2023 Variance Average Daily Occupancy 97.9 % 98.0 % (0.1) %

97.5 % 0.4 % Revenue, before utility reimbursements $38.6 $36.7 5.4 %

$38.4 0.7 % Expenses, net of utility reimbursements 11.5 11.2 2.8 %

10.6 8.3 % Net operating income (NOI) 27.1 25.5 6.5 %

27.7 (2.2) %

Revenue in the first quarter 2024 was $38.6 million , up 5.4% year-over-year, resulting from a 5.4% increase in average monthly revenue per apartment home to $2,348 and a 10-basis point decrease in Average Daily Occupancy to 97.9%.

, up 5.4% year-over-year, resulting from a 5.4% increase in average monthly revenue per apartment home to and a 10-basis point decrease in Average Daily Occupancy to 97.9%. Effective rents on all leases during the first quarter 2024 were 4.7% higher, on average, than the previous lease and 62.5% of residents whose leases were expiring signed renewals.

The median annual household income of new residents was $123,000 in the first quarter 2024, representing a rent-to-income ratio of 20.3%, up 80 bps from the same period last year.

in the first quarter 2024, representing a rent-to-income ratio of 20.3%, up 80 bps from the same period last year. Expenses in the first quarter 2024 were up 2.8% year-over-year primarily from higher real estate taxes and insurance.

NOI in the first quarter 2024 was $27.1 million , up 6.5% year-over-year.

, up 6.5% year-over-year. Year to date, as of April 30, 2024 , effective rents on all transacted leases were 4.3% higher, on average, than the previous lease.

Value Add and Opportunistic Investments

Development and Redevelopment

Aimco generally seeks development and redevelopment opportunities where barriers to entry are high, target customers can be clearly defined, and Aimco has a comparative advantage over others in the market. Aimco's value add and opportunistic investments may also target portfolio acquisitions, operational turnarounds, and re-entitlements.

As of March 31, 2024, Aimco had three active development multifamily projects located in two U.S. markets, in varying phases of construction and lease-up. These projects remain on track, as measured by construction budget and lease-up metrics. Additionally, Aimco has a pipeline of future value add opportunities totaling approximately 13 million gross square feet of development in Aimco's target markets of Southeast Florida, the Washington D.C. Metro, and Colorado's Front Range.

During the first quarter, Aimco invested $42.8 million in development and redevelopment activities, inclusive of construction debt and third-party equity. Updates on active development and redevelopment projects include:

In Upper Northwest Washington D.C., construction at Upton Place is substantially complete. As of April 30, 2024 , Aimco has delivered all 689 apartment homes with 112 units leased or pre-leased and 74 homes occupied, at rates ahead of our initial projections. To provide additional revenue and vibrancy during lease up, Aimco is collaborating with Placemakr for the temporary use of 150 units as short-term furnished rentals. Additionally, as of April 30, 2024 , more than 82% of the project's 105K square feet of retail space had been leased, and Aimco was in final lease negotiations with, or had letters of intent from, retailers on another 15% of the square footage.

, Aimco has delivered all 689 apartment homes with 112 units leased or pre-leased and 74 homes occupied, at rates ahead of our initial projections. To provide additional revenue and vibrancy during lease up, Aimco is collaborating with Placemakr for the temporary use of 150 units as short-term furnished rentals. Additionally, as of , more than 82% of the project's square feet of retail space had been leased, and Aimco was in final lease negotiations with, or had letters of intent from, retailers on another 15% of the square footage. In Bethesda, Maryland , construction is progressing on plan at the first phase of Strathmore Square, which will contain 220 highly tailored apartment homes with initial delivery on track for the second half of 2024.

, construction is progressing on plan at the first phase of Strathmore Square, which will contain 220 highly tailored apartment homes with initial delivery on track for the second half of 2024. In Corte Madera, California , construction is ongoing at Oak Shore where 16 luxury single-family rental homes and eight accessory dwelling units are being developed. As of April 30, 2024 , four of the residences were occupied and Aimco had pre-leased another five at rates ahead of our initial projections.

, construction is ongoing at Oak Shore where 16 luxury single-family rental homes and eight accessory dwelling units are being developed. As of , four of the residences were occupied and Aimco had pre-leased another five at rates ahead of our initial projections. In the first quarter 2024, Aimco invested $1 million into programming, design, documentation, and entitlement efforts related to select pipeline projects located in South Florida and on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado . Consistent with Aimco's capital allocation strategy, it may choose to monetize certain of these assets prior to vertical construction in an effort to maximize value add and risk-adjusted returns.

Investment & Disposition Activity

Aimco is focused on prudently allocating capital and delivering strong investment returns. Consistent with Aimco's capital allocation philosophy, it monetizes the value within its assets when accretive uses of the proceeds are identified and invests when the risk-adjusted returns are superior to other uses of capital.

In the first quarter, Aimco, along with CBRE serving as sales broker, brought to market a two-property waterfront assemblage located in Miami , Florida. The properties include 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, a 605K gross square foot office building and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive (aka Yacht Club Apartments), a 357-unit multifamily asset. Combined, the 4.25-acre site can accommodate 3.1 million gross square feet of development, nearly 2.5 times the size of the current improvements. Additionally, during the second quarter 2024, Aimco plans to market for sale The Hamilton , its recently completed waterfront redevelopment in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. If pricing and terms are acceptable, Aimco plans to close on these dispositions by the end of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

Aimco is highly focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, including ample liquidity at all times. As of March 31, 2024, Aimco had access to $290.4 million, including $121.8 million of cash on hand, $18.6 million of restricted cash, and the capacity to borrow up to $150.0 million on its revolving credit facility.

Aimco's net leverage as of March 31, 2024, was as follows:





as of March 31, 2024

Aimco Share, $ in thousands

Amount



Weighted Avg.

Maturity (Yrs.) [1]

Total non-recourse fixed rate debt

$ 775,463





7.0

Total non-recourse floating rate debt



89,843





1.5

Total non-recourse construction loan debt



313,193





1.6

Cash and restricted cash



(140,018)







Net Leverage

$ 1,038,481







[1] Weighted average maturities presented exclude contractual extension rights.

As of March 31, 2024, 100% of Aimco's total debt was either fixed rate or hedged with interest rate cap protection and, including contractual extensions, Aimco has only $8.5 million, or less than 1% of its total debt, maturing prior to May 2026.

Public Market Equity

Common Stock Repurchases

In the first quarter, Aimco repurchased 0.9 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $7.49 per share. Since the start of 2022 and through April 30, 2024 , Aimco has repurchased 10.6 million shares at an average cost of $7.31 per share.

per share. Since the start of 2022 and through , Aimco has repurchased 10.6 million shares at an average cost of per share. In the first quarter, approximately 36,907 units of the Aimco Operating Partnership's equity securities were redeemed in exchange for cash at a weighted average price per unit of $7.74 .

Commitment to Enhance Stockholder Value

The Aimco Board of Directors, in coordination with management, remains intently focused on maximizing and unlocking value for Aimco stockholders and continues to engage regularly with several leading advisory firms, including Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

Aimco's announced plans to reduce exposure to development activity and monetize certain assets represent a commitment to simplify the portfolio and unlock embedded value when there are opportunities to do so. These efforts will further improve Aimco's positioning in the market and provide increased flexibility as the Board of Directors continues its review and consideration of broader strategic actions to maximize stockholder value. In addition, in conjunction with our contemplated asset sales, we will prioritize return of capital to our stockholders as a key component of our capital allocation philosophy.

There can be no assurance that the ongoing review will result in any particular transaction or transactions or other strategic changes or outcomes and the timing of any such event is similarly uncertain. The Company does not intend to disclose or comment on developments related to the foregoing unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

2 024 Outlook



1Q 2024

2024

2024 $ in millions (except per share amounts), Square Feet in millions Forecast is full year unless otherwise noted Results

Forecast

Prior Forecast Net income (loss) per share – diluted [1]

$(0.07)

$(0.50) - $(0.40)

$(0.50) - $(0.40)













Operating Properties











Revenue Growth, before utility reimbursements

5.4 %

1.75% - 3.75%

1.75% - 3.75% Operating Expense Growth, net of utility reimbursements

2.8 %

6.00% - 8.00%

6.00% - 8.00% Net Operating Income Growth

6.5 %

-0.75% - 2.75%

-0.75% - 2.75% Recurring Capital Expenditures

$3

$11 - $13

$11 - $13













Active Developments and Redevelopments











Total Direct Costs of Projects in Occupancy Stabilization at Period End [2]

$68

$648

$648 Total Direct Costs of Projects Under Construction at Period End [2]

$580

$0 - $250

$0 - $250 Direct Project Costs

$30.2

$70 - $100

$70 - $100 Other Capitalized Costs

$7.0

$15 - $20

$15 - $20 Construction Loan Draws [3]

$33.6

$85 - $90

$85 - $90 JV Partner Equity Funding

$0

$0 - $25

$0 - $25 AIV Equity Funding [4]

$3.6

$0 - $5

$0 - $5













Pipeline Projects











Pipeline Size Gross Square Feet at Period End [5]

13.3

9.5 - 13.3

9.5 - 13.3 Pipeline Size Multifamily Units at Period End [5]

5,972

4,358 - 5,972

4,358 - 5,972 Pipeline Size Commercial Sq Ft at Period End [5]

1.7

1.2 - 1.7

1.2 - 1.7 Planning Costs

$0.8

$8 - $15

$12 - $17













Real Estate Transactions











Acquisitions

None

None

None Dispositions [6]

None

See Below

See Below













General and Administrative

$8.5

$33 - $35

$33 - $35













Leverage











Interest Expense, net of capitalization [7]

$10

$52 - $57

$52 - $57





[1] Net income (loss) per share - diluted does not include any gains associated with potential transactions in 2024. [2] Includes land or leasehold value. [3] Construction loan draws at Aimco Share in first quarter 2024 were $29.5 million. [4] Full year AIV equity funding is expected to be between $0 and $5 million. Quarter-end balances may fluctuate depending on timing of construction loan draws. [5] Includes pipeline projects as presented on Supplemental Schedule 5b. [6] In the first quarter 2024, Aimco, along with CBRE serving as sales broker, brought to market, its Brickell Assemblage, a two-property waterfront assemblage located in Miami, Florida. Additionally, during the second quarter 2024, Aimco plans to market for sale The Hamilton, its recently completed waterfront redevelopment in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. While Aimco does not provide specific guidance related to future transactions, if pricing and terms are acceptable, Aimco expects to complete the transactions by year end. [7] Includes GAAP interest expense, exclusive of the amortization of deferred financing costs, and reduced by interest rate option payments which are included in the Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate options line on Aimco's income statement.

Supplemental Information

The full text of this Earnings Release and the Supplemental Information referenced in this release are available on Aimco's website at investors.aimco.com.

Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Operating Measures

Financial and operating measures found in this Earnings Release and the Supplemental Information include certain financial measures used by Aimco management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Certain Aimco terms and Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Glossary in the Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP measures reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Aimco

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Team and Culture

Aimco has a national presence with corporate headquarters in Denver, Colorado and Washington, D.C. Our investment platform is managed by experienced professionals based in three regions, where it will focus its new investment activity: Southeast Florida, the Washington D.C. Metro Area and Colorado's Front Range. By regionalizing this platform, Aimco can leverage the in-depth local market knowledge of each regional leader, creating a comparative advantage when sourcing, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities.

Above all else, Aimco is committed to a culture of integrity, respect, and collaboration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief, or expectations. Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this document include, without limitation, statements regarding our future plans and goals, including our pipeline investments and projects, our plans to eliminate certain near term debt maturities, our estimated value creation and potential, our timing, scheduling and budgeting, projections regarding revenue and expense growth, our plans to form joint ventures, our plans for new acquisitions or dispositions, our strategic partnerships and value added therefrom, the potential for adverse economic and geopolitical conditions, which negatively impact our operations, including on our ability to maintain current or meet projected occupancy, rental rate and property operating results; the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, developments, and redevelopments; our ability to meet budgeted costs and timelines, and achieve budgeted rental rates related to our development and redevelopment investments; expectations regarding sales of our apartment communities and the use of proceeds thereof; the availability and cost of corporate debt; and our ability to comply with debt covenants, including financial coverage ratios. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of this date, which is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to: the risk that the 2024 plans and goals may not be completed, as expected, in a timely manner or at all; geopolitical events which may adversely affect the markets in which our securities trade, and other macro-economic conditions, including, among other things, rising interest rates and inflation, which heightens the impact of the other risks and factors described herein; real estate and operating risks, including fluctuations in real estate values and the general economic climate in the markets in which we operate and competition for residents in such markets; national and local economic conditions, including the pace of job growth and the level of unemployment; the amount, location and quality of competitive new housing supply; the timing and effects of acquisitions, dispositions, developments and redevelopments; expectations regarding sales of apartment communities and the use of proceeds thereof; insurance risks, including the cost of insurance, and natural disasters and severe weather such as hurricanes; supply chain disruptions, particularly with respect to raw materials such as lumber, steel, and concrete; financing risks, including the availability and cost of financing; the risk that cash flows from operations may be insufficient to meet required payments of principal and interest; the risk that earnings may not be sufficient to maintain compliance with debt covenants, including financial coverage ratios; legal and regulatory risks, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; the terms of laws and governmental regulations that affect us and interpretations of those laws and regulations; and possible environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of apartment communities presently owned by us.

In addition, our current and continuing qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code") and depends on our ability to meet the various requirements imposed by the Code through actual operating results, distribution levels and diversity of stock ownership.

Readers should carefully review Aimco's financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aimco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents Aimco files from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's judgment and expectations as of this date, and Aimco undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,





2024



2023

REVENUES:











Rental and other property revenues

$ 50,203



$ 44,268















OPERATING EXPENSES:











Property operating expenses



21,199





17,504

Depreciation and amortization



19,468





16,271

General and administrative expenses



8,549





8,403

Total operating expenses



49,216





42,178















Interest income



2,648





2,058

Interest expense [1]



(13,370)





(9,725)

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate options



1,672





(1,057)

Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on

equity investments



(271)





137

Income from unconsolidated real estate partnerships



312





174

Other income (expense), net



(1,904)





(3,626)

Income (loss) before income tax benefit



(9,926)





(9,949)

Income tax benefit (expense)



2,730





4,196

Net income (loss)



(7,196)





(5,753)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

interests in consolidated real estate partnerships



(3,560)





(3,274)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

in consolidated real estate partnerships



16





(264)

Net (income) loss attributable to common noncontrolling

interests in Aimco Operating Partnership



554





474

Net income (loss) attributable to Aimco

$ (10,186)



$ (8,817)















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per

share – basic

$ (0.07)



$ (0.06)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per

share – diluted

$ (0.07)



$ (0.06)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

basic



140,594





145,827

Weighted-average common shares outstanding –

diluted



140,594





145,827







[1] Interest expense increased in the three months ended March 31, 2024 from the same periods ending March 31, 2023, due primarily to interest on construction loan draws.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Buildings and improvements

$ 1,638,190



$ 1,593,802

Land



620,488





620,821

Total real estate



2,258,678





2,214,623

Accumulated depreciation



(597,380)





(580,802)

Net real estate



1,661,298





1,633,821

Cash and cash equivalents



121,814





122,601

Restricted cash



18,589





16,666

Interest rate options



5,072





5,255

Unconsolidated real estate partnerships



23,282





23,125

Notes receivable



58,187





57,554

Right-of-use lease assets - finance leases



108,673





108,992

Other assets, net



122,976





121,461

Total assets

$ 2,119,891



$ 2,089,475















Liabilities and Equity











Non-recourse property debt, net

$ 845,671



$ 846,298

Non-recourse construction loans, net



336,332





301,443

Total indebtedness



1,182,003





1,147,741

Deferred tax liabilities



108,487





110,284

Lease liabilities - finance leases



119,269





118,697

Accrued liabilities and other



131,554





121,143

Total liabilities



1,541,313





1,497,865















Redeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships



173,158





171,632















Equity:











Common Stock



1,402





1,406

Additional paid-in capital



460,907





464,538

Retained earnings (deficit)



(126,478)





(116,292)

Total Aimco equity



335,831





349,652

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships



51,333





51,265

Common noncontrolling interests in Aimco Operating Partnership



18,256





19,061

Total equity



405,420





419,978

Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,119,891



$ 2,089,475



