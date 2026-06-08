Aiming For Zero Competitive Shooting Match Raises $30,000 to Help End Veteran Suicide

SIG SAUER Charitable Foundation supports

event with Academy resources and donations

NEWINGTON, N.H., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, announced today the completion of the Aiming For Zero Charity Falling Steel Match, hosted at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, NH, and raising approximately $30,000 to help end veteran suicide. Held May 29 - 31, the competitive event brought together members of the military, law enforcement, and shooting community, all unified toward one cause and with proceeds supporting not-for-profits Ruck Up, Easter Seals NH Military and Veterans Campus, and the Travis Mills Foundation.

Aiming for Zero at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, NH.

"The work being done by the SIG SAUER Charitable Foundation helps to strengthen the organizations and communities dedicated to serving those who have sacrificed so much for our nation," said Chris Tessier, President at Aiming For Zero. "At Aiming For Zero, we believe that meaningful change happens when organizations come together with a shared commitment to service, connection, and community. Through the Foundation's generosity, we are able to expand our efforts to combat veteran suicide, foster camaraderie, and build lasting support networks for veterans and their families. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and investment in the lives of those who have worn the uniform and continue to serve our communities every day."

The SIG SAUER Charitable Foundation (SSCF) provided support and resources to Aiming For Zero for the event. Aiming For Zero's mission is to eliminate veteran suicide by fostering a supportive network through competitive shooting events and proactive engagement with veterans and their families. In addition to providing premium firearms, optics, and ammunition to support the military's mission, the SIG SAUER workforce is one-third veteran.

"The SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire, is proud to provide world-class firearms training, safety education, and professional development programs," said Steven Gilcreast, Director of Strategy and Planning, SIG SAUER Academy. "Through the support of the SIG SAUER Charitable Foundation, we were honored to host Aiming For Zero and help create greater awareness to the critical issue of veteran and first responder suicide prevention. By bringing together veterans, community partners, and veterans service organizations, we are helping to strengthen support networks and ensure that those who have served know they are not alone."

In addition to providing use of the SIG SAUER Academy range and on-site event support, SIG SAUER contributed firearms and product donations to support raffle prizes and fundraising efforts. Through the support of SSCF, the event also brought together local veteran service organizations to increase awareness, foster collaboration, and strengthen the network of resources available to veterans, first responders, and their families. The partnership with Aiming For Zero reflects the ongoing commitment by SIG SAUER to support organizations that make a meaningful impact in the communities they serve.

SSCF is a 501(c)3 organization. It focuses on firearms safety and training, hunting and conservation efforts, and the promotion of shooting sports, all supporting law enforcement, military personnel, first responders, and the public safety and shooting communities. More information on SSCF is available online. Additional information on Aiming For Zero is available at www.AimingForZero.org.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote-controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER Inc. has evolved and thrived by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

Media Contact

Phil Strader

Vice President, Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.