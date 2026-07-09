SIG SAUER Recognizes Medal of Honor Recipients with Commemorative Firearms

NEWINGTON, N.H., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, and advanced concepts, recognized four Medal of Honor recipients for their sacrifice, service, and commitment and presented each soldier with a commemorative SIG SAUER pistol.

The SIG SAUER Medal of Honor M17 pistol is a custom design with a black chrome finish, gold-plated controls, and the Medal of Honor medallion on the grip. From left to right: Staff Sergeant Salvatore A. Giunta, Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia.

At the SIG SAUER Experience Center in Epping, N.H., Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia, Staff Sergeant Salvatore A. Giunta, and Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, received commemorative SIG SAUER M17 pistols. The SIG SAUER M17 and M18 are the official sidearms of America's Armed Forces.

Master Sergeant Plumlee, Staff Sergeant Bellavia, Staff Sergeant Giunta, and Staff Sergeant Pitts were each awarded the Medal of Honor for their service during the War on Terrorism and for unique acts of bravery that risked their own lives to save and protect others. Their stories of extraordinary heroism can be viewed at the Congressional Medal of Honor Society website.

About the Commemorative SIG SAUER Pistol

The SIG SAUER Medal of Honor M17 pistol was designed from concept to production by SIG Custom Works, an exclusive program at SIG SAUER to engineer and build-your-own customized pistol.

The Medal of Honor M17 pistol is hand-polished with a black chrome finish and features gold-plated controls.

The grip is American walnut sourced from Appalachia with high-grade figuring and with the Medal of Honor medallion featured on both sides. The sight plate is also engraved to match the Medal of Honor ribbon.

Each firearm has a unique engraving on the left side of the gun with each Medal of Honor recipient's name and rank, as well as their rank earned at retirement.

In line with its mission to support the military, SIG SAUER has a strong history of recognizing U.S. servicemembers, including in 2019 presenting a commemorative SIG MK25 pistol to Medal of Honor recipient Command Master Chief Britt Slabinski and releasing a short documentary honoring his service. In 2025, the SIG SAUER Experience Center Museum hosted a tribute display for Medal of Honor recipient Captain Larry L. Taylor showcasing his heroic service in Vietnam. In 2026, SIG recognized the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary at the Pentagon with commemorative M17 pistols for the Secretary of the Army and Army leadership.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information, visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.