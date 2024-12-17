aiMotive and Safran collaborate to make ADAS & AD development safer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiMotive, a leading provider of cutting-edge simulation and AI technologies, has joined forces with Safran Electronics & Defense to advance the testing and validation of automated driving (AD) systems. This collaboration integrates Safran's industry-leading GNSS simulation technology with aiMotive's simulation platform, aiSim, to create a robust environment for the development of safer, smarter vehicle technologies.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are no longer a vision of the future; they are a critical part of today's vehicles. Features like lane-keeping systems, automated braking, and intelligent speed assistance have become essential to ensure safer driving conditions. Additionally, as vehicles progress toward Level 3 autonomy and beyond, software and sensors must perform increasingly complex tasks with minimal driver intervention.

"Safety is paramount in the development of driving assistance technologies, as these systems have already proven to save lives by preventing accidents," said Szabolcs Janky, aiMotive's SVP of Product Strategy. "Thorough testing in diverse, realistic scenarios is crucial to achieving this, and our partnership with Safran allows our customers to push the boundaries of what's possible in simulation, testing, and validation."

A cornerstone of ADAS & AD functionality is the use of Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) to provide accurate vehicle positioning, even in complex driving situations. However, as automated driving becomes increasingly dependent on GNSS, the risks posed by cybersecurity threats, system failures, and environmental factors grow. GNSS systems must not only deliver high accuracy but also demonstrate resilience to challenges such as signal jamming, spoofing, urban canyons, and a wide range of environmental interferences.

The integration of Safran's GNSS simulation technology into aiMotive's aiSim addresses these challenges by enabling the rigorous testing of sensors in diverse and realistic traffic scenarios. Powered by the Skydel simulation engine, Safran's GNSS simulators are uniquely equipped to generate high-capacity signals, replicate complex interferences, and simulate multi-antenna and multi-vehicle scenarios. Combined with aiSim's open and closed hardware-in-the-loop configurations, this partnership offers a seamless environment to validate system performance under the most demanding conditions.

"Safran's Skydel-based GNSS simulators offer unparalleled precision, realism, and flexibility for testing and validating ADAS in autonomous vehicles," says Pierre-Marie Le Véel, Safran's PNT Simulation Program Director. "By replicating complex real-world scenarios with high fidelity, Skydel's partnership with aiMotive empowers the automated driving industry to accelerate innovation and ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of next-generation automotive technologies."

The enhanced capabilities provided by the aiMotive-Safran collaboration ensure that automakers and suppliers can identify and address potential system vulnerabilities early in the development process. By doing so, this partnership not only accelerates the delivery of reliable ADAS & AD technologies but also underscores the shared commitment of aiMotive and Safran to enhancing safety and trust in automated driving solutions.

