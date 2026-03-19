Partnering with JOTO PR Disruptors™, AINGENS is amplifying its mission to help life sciences organizations move faster without sacrificing traceability, compliance, or scientific credibility. AINGENS, the life sciences software company behind evidence-first AI workflow infrastructure for regulated scientific environments, is redefining how medical and scientific teams create, verify, and deliver content.

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As life sciences organizations face mounting pressure to accelerate scientific and medical content workflows without compromising trust, AINGENS has joined forces with JOTO PR Disruptors™ to amplify evidence-first AI built for regulated scientific work as a new standard in the market.

“AINGENS is building the kind of infrastructure regulated industries actually need—systems designed for evidence traceability, workflow control, and scientific credibility. That changes the conversation from AI speed to AI trust.”

AINGENS model aligns directly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing companies with proven, category-defining solutions. In a market crowded with generic AI tools promising speed, AINGENS stands apart by helping medical writers, researchers, and life sciences organizations work inside a governed environment where research, drafting, citations, editing, and collaboration are connected in one workflow.

"Life sciences doesn't need more AI that simply writes faster. It needs AI that shows its work," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. "AINGENS is building the kind of infrastructure regulated industries actually need—systems designed for evidence traceability, workflow control, and scientific credibility. That changes the conversation from AI speed to AI trust."

The collaboration with JOTO PR's unique Anti-PR® approach will establish AINGENS as a leader in evidence-first AI workflow infrastructure for life sciences. The campaign will spotlight how AINGENS helps regulated teams replace fragmented tools and disconnected processes with a unified, defensible approach to scientific and medical communications.

At the center of that approach is MACg, AINGENS' Medical Affairs Content Generator—an AI-powered workspace that brings together real-time PubMed search, literature summarization, citation and reference management, drafting, secure collaboration, and presentation generation inside one compliant environment. Rather than positioning AI as a shortcut, AINGENS is advancing a model built for review-readiness, source-grounded outputs, and safer adoption in regulated settings.

"Life sciences teams should not have to choose between speed and scientific integrity," said Ome Ogbru, PharmD, CEO and Founder of AINGENS. "We built AINGENS to support the way regulated scientific work actually gets done—inside workflows where evidence matters, citations matter, and every output must stand up to scrutiny. Our goal is to make scientific communication faster to produce, easier to verify, and safer to trust."

By replacing tool sprawl with a traceable workflow designed specifically for life sciences, AINGENS offers a solution that is both practical and category-defining. It transforms AI from an experimental writing layer into a governed infrastructure for scientific and medical communication.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About AINGENS

AINGENS is a life sciences software company transforming how scientific and medical content is created in regulated healthcare environments. Founded by Ome Ogbru, PharmD, with more than 20 years of experience in pharma and biotech, the company combines deep life sciences expertise with advanced technologies to build integrated AI‑powered platforms that streamline some of the most time‑consuming steps in scientific, clinical, and medical workflows.

Its flagship platform, MACg (Medical Affairs Content Generator), is an end-to-end, evidence-based workspace that integrates real-time PubMed search, document-grounded reasoning, automated citation generation, drafting, slide generation and collaboration in a private, secure environment. By embedding traceability and source alignment directly into the workflow, AINGENS helps medical affairs and medical writing teams accelerate content creation without compromising scientific rigor or regulatory integrity. Learn more at https://macg.ai.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

Jotopr.com

SOURCE JOTO PR