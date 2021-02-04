AIP Publishing Acquires University Science Books

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics, has acquired University Science Books (USB), a high-quality publisher of textbooks and course materials for upper level undergraduate and graduate courses that span the physical sciences.

The acquisition supports AIP Publishing's mission to serve the physical sciences community by expanding its resources for science educators and students. The University Science Books catalog of textbooks by renowned authors such as Donald McQuarrie and John Taylor augments AIP Publishing's existing portfolio of peer-reviewed journals, conference proceedings, and books.

"We are excited to add University Science Books to the AIP Publishing family, and to build on the tradition of excellence that USB has established over its 40-year history," said Alix Vance, CEO of AIP Publishing. "Helping the physical sciences community train the next generation of researchers is already an important part of AIP Publishing's mission. The acquisition of USB will considerably expand our capabilities in the education space. We look forward to cultivating and growing USB's impressive list of foundational works."

University Science Books will continue to publish under its own imprint. The current catalog of University Science Books can be found at uscibooks.aip.org.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY SCIENCE BOOKS

University Science Books was founded in 1978 to publish intermediate and advanced level science and reference books by respected authors, published with the highest design and production standards, and priced as affordably as possible. Over the years, many of USB's authors have acquired an international following, and its textbooks in chemistry, physics and astronomy have been recognized as the gold standard in their respective disciplines.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

