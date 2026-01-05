AIP Publishing Announces First AIP Fusion Agreement with the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing (AIPP) today announced that the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), the largest and most influential research institution in Latin America, has signed a new agreement to participate in AIP Fusion, AIPP's services-based reading and publishing model. UNAM is the first institutional consortia globally to join AIP Fusion.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in AIPP's transition toward a more transparent, sustainable approach to open science and reflects the model's relevance and applicability well beyond Europe and North America. Under AIP Fusion, UNAM researchers at 18 UNAM campuses will have unlimited access to AIPP and partner journals and unlimited open access publishing opportunities in all titles without article processing charges (APCs). The agreement was established with support from KGL Accucoms, AIPP's long-standing regional partner and covers a three-year period (2026-2028).

"AIP Fusion strengthens our commitment to advancing open science and expanding global access to scientific knowledge. This model offers a practical, sustainable route for our researchers to publish openly, helping ensure their work is accessible to scholars and communities worldwide—not limited by financial or geographic barriers," said Dr. Antonio Sánchez Pereyra, Head of the Latin American Bibliography Department, General Directorate of Libraries, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).

Launched as a pilot in 2025, AIP Fusion is designed to move beyond the traditional "article economy" by offering institutions comprehensive access to AIP Publishing's publishing and content services for a single annual fee. The model integrates transparent pricing based on publishing and usage data and was developed in close collaboration with a library and consortia consultation group.

"We are thrilled to welcome UNAM as our first AIP Fusion partner," said Kevin Steiner, Head of Global Sales at AIP Publishing. "UNAM's leadership strengthens the model's global foundation and underscores the importance of designing sustainable open science solutions that work for diverse research environments."

AIP Fusion reflects AIP Publishing's mission-driven commitment to advancing open science by removing barriers to access, increasing transparency, and providing predictable, long-term pathways for institutions navigating changing research and funding landscapes.

UNAM's participation marks a major step in ensuring that Latin American research—and the communities that produce it—are visible, supported, and fully engaged in the global scientific exchange.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, fair research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners. Learn more at publishing.aip.org.

About the National Autonomous University of Mexico

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) was founded in 1910. Due to its national character, it took the place of the former Royal and Pontifical University of Mexico, created in 1521. UNAM is the largest and most important university in Mexico and Latin America. Its main objective is to serve the country and humanity, train professionals who are useful to society, organize and carry out research, mainly on national conditions and problems, and extend the benefits of culture as widely as possible. https://www.unam.mx/

About KGL Accucoms

KGL Accucoms is a global sales and marketing agency specializing in academic and professional publishing. With regional experts worldwide, KGL Accucoms bridges the gap between publishers and local markets through customized outreach and strategic partnerships. https://www.accucoms.com

SOURCE AIP Publishing