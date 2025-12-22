AIP Publishing Appoints Michael Small as Editor-in-Chief of Chaos

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing (AIPP) has named Michael Small, Professor of Applied Mathematics at The University of Western Australia, as the next Editor-in-Chief of Chaos, effective January 1, 2026.

Small currently serves as Deputy Editor of Chaos and is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in complex systems, nonlinear dynamics, and data-driven modeling. He is Director of the UWA Data Institute and holds the CSIRO–UWA Chair of Complex Systems. His research spans infectious disease modeling, mental health and wellbeing, urban design, cardiac arrhythmia, bioinformatics, geological discovery, and financial engineering, supported by more than $42 million AUS in competitive funding.

"Dr. Small is widely respected in the nonlinear dynamics community for both the depth of his scholarship and his commitment to advancing the field," said Penelope Lewis, Chief Publishing Officer at AIP Publishing. "His vision for the journal aligns with AIP Publishing's mission and our focus on supporting high-quality, rigorous research and strengthening the communities we serve."

Small has published more than 290 peer-reviewed articles, authored four books, and delivered more than 60 invited and keynote presentations worldwide. He is a Fellow of the Australian Mathematical Society and a recipient of the Afraimovich Award from the Nonlinear Science Society.

"I am honored to lead Chaos at such an exciting moment for the field," said Small. "The journal has long been a home for groundbreaking research in nonlinear science, and I look forward to strengthening its role as a premier venue for methodological innovation, interdisciplinary discovery, and real-world application. Chaos will continue to build on its excellent position in the nonlinear science community, placing our authors, readers, and reviewers at the centre of everything we do."

As Editor-in-Chief, Small plans to expand the journal's focus on emerging areas such as reservoir computing and network science, increase commissioning of high-value review and perspective articles, enhance fast and fair editorial processes, and build a more globally diverse and community-engaged editorial team.

Chaos publishes theoretical, experimental, and computational research in nonlinear dynamics and complex systems across physics, mathematics, engineering, biology, and related disciplines.

About AIP Publishing

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, fair research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

SOURCE AIP Publishing