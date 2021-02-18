AIP Publishing and TU Graz Announces new two-year Read & Publish Agreement

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is pleased to announce a Read and Publish agreement with Graz University of Technology (TU Graz), located in Austria. Through this agreement all researchers at TU Graz will have access to 19 journals from the AIP Publishing portfolio (including select journals published on behalf of partners), from 1999 through the end of 2023. In addition, articles by TU Graz-affiliated corresponding authors accepted for publication in select hybrid journals (subscription-based titles that offer an open-access option) may be published open access without the payment of an article-processing charge (APC).

"AIP Publishing and TU Graz share a mutual passion for shaping and supporting the future of science, technology, and innovation. We look forward to helping researchers in Austria expand their reach and influence through open access publishing," said AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer, Penelope Lewis.

Dr. Ulrike Krießmann, Head of TU Graz Library and Archives, said: "TU Graz supports free and unrestricted access to scientific information and is committed to publishing new research open access. Through this Read and Publish agreement with AIP Publishing, we continue to make our research output accessible and discoverable while securing access to essential journals for our researchers and scholars."

ABOUT TU Graz

Founded in 1811, Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) is one of five universities in the main city center and covers a wide range of engineering, natural science and design studies. As a research and education partner that drives innovation, TU Graz makes a significant contribution to the attractiveness and development of the location and continues to shape the digital transformation proactively and across the board in all areas of the university system.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

SOURCE AIP Publishing

Related Links

http://publishing.aip.org

