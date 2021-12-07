AIP Publishing to Launch Two Fully Open Access Journals in 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing (AIPP) is pleased to announce the addition of two new titles to the growing family of Open Access (OA) journals. APL Energy and APL Machine Learning will join a portfolio that also includes APL Materials, APL Photonics, and APL Bioengineering – three high-impact Gold OA journals that advance open science while preserving the diversity, quality, and financial sustainability of the peer-reviewed publishing upon which our research community depends. The journals will open for submissions in mid-2022 and start publishing by the end of 2022.

"The introduction of APL Energy and APL Machine Learning to the growing family of Gold OA journals is a commitment from AIP Publishing to making open science in physics research a reality. Our expanding portfolio of publications delivers the benefits of openness while championing author priorities, global impact, and research sustainability," said AIPP CEO Alix Vance.

APL Energy will feature research related to energy, applications of energy storage and conversion, energy sources and materials, and renewable energy and sustainability. The journal will also consider research that addresses the environmental impacts of energy technologies.

APL Machine Learning will publish research that addresses how machine learning and artificial intelligence can aid physicists, material scientists, engineers, chemists, and biologists in advancing scientific discovery and addressing scientific problems in their disciplines.

"APL Energy and APL Machine Learning will be led by research-active editors and shaped by the scientific communities they serve. High editorial standards and an unwavering focus on the author will be cornerstones of these new journals, as they are across the AIP Publishing portfolio," added Dr. Penelope Lewis, AIPP's Chief Publishing Officer. Both journals will consider submissions that substantially describe quantitative models and theories, especially if the research is validated with appropriate experimental results. Dr. Lewis noted that more information on their editorial missions and scope will be announced with the appointment of the Editors-in-Chief. A search is currently underway to fill these posts.

