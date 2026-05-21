Aiper Builds Expert-Led Backyard Care Community Through New Aiper Pro Club Initiative

Delivering valuable insights, practical guidance, and seasonal strategies, the Aiper Pro Club simplifies pool and Lawn care for modern homeowners

ATLANTA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, a global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaning and the smart yard ecosystem, today announced the launch of the Aiper Pro Club, a new expert-led initiative designed to help homeowners navigate smart pool and backyard care with confidence. As summer approaches and more consumers spend time outdoors, the program aims to address the growing reliance on trial-and-error maintenance methods, outdated routines and inconsistent advice across pool and yard care.

Aiper Pro Club: Master Your Yard Like a Pro

Designed as an educational content hub and community platform, the Aiper Pro Club offers homeowners direct access to professional insights, practical maintenance tips, and seasonal guidance tailored to help with problems homeowners face day to day. From step-by-step pool care strategies to smarter lawn and irrigation practices, the platform is designed to make outdoor upkeep more approachable, efficient, and ultimately more enjoyable.

Through curated content and ongoing programming, homeowners will gain access to:

Useful tutorials and how-to guides

Seasonal maintenance checklists and best practices

Insider tips for optimizing pool and lawn performance

Insights into emerging smart yard technologies and trends

Personalized advice and recommendations for your pool and yard

Expert Voices Behind the Initiative

At the core of the Aiper Pro Club is a growing network of 20+ trusted experts across pool care, lawn care, and outdoor living.

Leading the lawn and garden category is Chip Wade, an Emmy Award-winning host, designer, and executive producer known for his work with HGTV, FOX, Food Network, and DIY Network. Recognized for his creative direction and use of innovative technologies, Wade brings a practical, design-forward perspective to outdoor living, helping homeowners rethink how their spaces function and feel.

Pool cleaning expert voices include thep00lguy, featuring content such as "How to Open Your Pool After Winter," Complementing the pool care perspective, lawn care expert Pest and Lawn Ginja shares practical guidance through videos including "5 Early Spring Lawn Care Mistakes. Together, these experts will create a well-rounded resource designed to support homeowners at every stage of their backyard care journey.

"I've partnered with Aiper today to help you upgrade your pool experience, so it feels less like maintenance and more like something you actually enjoy," said Chip Wade, Producer and Aiper Pro Club Expert. "Most people think upgrading your pool means adding flashy features or chasing all the design trends, but real upgrades are not about adding more—they're about making simple."

It's Time to Bring in the Experts

For Aiper, the launch of the Aiper Pro Club represents a natural evolution of its mission to make pool and backyard ownership easier and more enjoyable. While technology plays a critical role in reducing manual effort and creating beautiful outdoor spaces.

Confidence in homeownership comes from understanding, not just automation, and sometimes projects need a level of expertise only veterans can provide. With that in mind, Aiper's goal is to simplify the process for homeowners, helping them to spend less guessing and more time enjoying their outdoor spaces.

As Aiper continues to expand its backyard ecosystem, from cognitive AI-powered pool cleaners to smart irrigation solutions, the Aiper Pro Club serves as a bridge between innovation and everyday usability, reinforcing the idea that a truly carefree backyard care starts with both the right tools and the right knowledge. Because pool ownership should always feel effortless.

For more information, visit aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper