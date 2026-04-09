Aiper Celebrates Its Best-Selling Scuba S1 with New Upgrades Just in Time for Pool Season

A proven favorite among 500,000+ pool owners gets even smarter, more efficient, and easier to use

ATLANTA, Ga., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As April marks the start of pool opening season, homeowners everywhere are stepping outside, pulling back pool covers, and getting ready for long, sun-filled days ahead. Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand [1] and leader in smart yard innovation, is celebrating one of its most successful products, the award-winning Scuba S1, with new upgrades designed to make pool care even easier, more reliable, and more enjoyable.

Aiper Scuba S1: A Proven Best Seller

Since its launch in 2024, the Scuba S1 has become a proven favorite, trusted by more than 500,000 pool owners worldwide and backed by over 10,000 top-rated reviews. For many, it has transformed pool maintenance from a time-consuming chore into something that runs effortlessly in the background. Now, with thoughtful enhancements, the Scuba S1 continues to deliver on Aiper's promise of neat, reliable, and carefree living, all at an accessible price point that makes smart pool care more attainable.

For pool owners, opening the pool is often the biggest hurdle of the season. From clearing debris to balancing water and getting everything swim-ready, it can feel like a full-day project. Aiper recognizes that reality and offers simple, practical guidance to make the process smoother, including tips on removing buildup, checking systems, and ensuring water is ready for use. With the Scuba S1, that process becomes significantly easier, helping owners go from "opening day" to "first swim" faster. For more tips on How to Open a Pool visit the Aiper blog here: https://blogs.aiper.com/us/how-to-open-a-pool/.

The Scuba S1 effortlessly fits into everyday routines. With one-click activation, pool owners can simply drop it in and let it get to work, no messy cords or complicated setup required. Its lightweight design makes it easy to handle, while smart app control gives users the flexibility to manage cleaning on their own schedule, whether they are prepping for a weekend gathering or just maintaining a clean, ready-to-use pool throughout the season.

The latest OTA upgrades take that ease even further. A new weekly custom cleaning plan allows owners to set it and forget it, ensuring their pool stays consistently clean without constant attention. Enhanced Eco Mode extends runtime up to four hours, making it ideal for maintaining cleanliness with less energy use over time. Optimized Adaptive Path Planning improves how the cleaner navigates the pool, covering more ground efficiently so no area is missed, while expanded shallow-area cleaning ensures even hard-to-reach spaces get the attention they need. With MicroMesh™ multi-layer filtration, the Scuba S1 captures everything from large debris to fine particles, leaving water visibly clearer and more inviting.

"Scuba S1 has become a favorite for a reason. It's a product our customers trust to deliver exactly what they want, which is a clean pool without the hassle," said Richard Wang, CEO of Aiper. "What excites us most is how this product fits into real life. It gives people more time to enjoy their pool instead of maintaining it, and these new upgrades are all about making that experience even more seamless and reliable."

"I've been using Aiper Scuba S1 for about a year now and I can honestly say it's been one of my favorite purchases for my pool. It made my pool maintenance experience so much easier! No hose, no extra setup, just charge it and ready to go. It does a really good job cleaning and is easy to clean after use. Another reason I'm impressed was the customer service, which made the purchase feel even more worthwhile. I genuinely think Aiper Scuba S1 is worth the investment," according to Nadine Wijaya, a Scuba S1 user from California.

A high-value, budget-friendly option within Aiper's cordless robotic pool cleaner lineup, the Scuba S1 continues to stand out. Its combination of proven performance, thoughtful design, and strong customer trust reinforces its place as one of the most dependable choices for pool owners today.

As pool season begins, the upgraded Scuba S1 offers a simple promise: less time cleaning, more time enjoying, and is available at a discounted price of $579.99 on Aiper.com and Amazon.com.

For more information, visit Aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1]Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2025/12.

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SOURCE Aiper