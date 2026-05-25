Limited-Time Savings Help Homeowners Spend Less Time Cleaning and More Time Enjoying Summer

ATLANTA, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1] and leader in smart yard innovation, is helping homeowners dive into summer with Memorial Day savings of up to $400 on its smart pool cleaning and yard care solutions. Running May 25 through June 6, the promotion is designed to help homeowners spend less time maintaining their backyard spaces and more time enjoying pool season with family and friends.

Aiper Celebrates the Start of Summer with Memorial Day Savings on Smart Outdoor Living Solutions

From cordless robotic pool cleaners to smart irrigation technology, Aiper's lineup is designed to simplify outdoor upkeep during the busiest entertaining season of the year.

Memorial Day Deals Include:

Leading the sales event is the award-winning Scuba V3, Aiper's advanced AI-powered cordless robotic pool cleaner, which is engineered to deliver powerful, intelligent cleaning with minimal effort. Designed for comprehensive pool coverage and enhanced performance through the use of cognitive AI Navium™ mode, the Scuba V3 is essential for homeowners looking for a comprehensive clean.

For homeowners looking for a more complete smart pool care setup, the Aiper Experts Duo pairs the Scuba V3 with the EcoSurfer S2 pool skimmer to help remove both underwater debris and floating surface waste for a cleaner, clearer pool 24/7, all season long.

Also included in the promotion is proven best seller Scuba S1, Aiper's smart cordless robotic pool cleaner built for effortless everyday maintenance. Equipped with WavePath™ 2.0 Navigation technology, wall and waterline cleaning capabilities and cordless convenience, the Scuba S1 helps homeowners maintain crystal-clear pools with less effort throughout the summer.

Beyond the pool, Aiper is also offering savings on the breakthrough IrriSense 2, the world's 1st 4-in-1 Multi-Zone Smart Irrigation System designed to help homeowners maintain healthier lawns while reducing unnecessary water usage. With adaptive watering technology and intelligent controls, the IrriSense 2 takes the guesswork out of lawn care during peak summer months.

For more information on Aiper's Memorial Day discounts, visit Aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X. Aiper's summer campaign will start in early June, which will offer additional seasonal promotions for those looking to save even more.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper