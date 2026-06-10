Summer campaign highlights effortless pool and yard care with savings on award-winning robotic cleaners and intelligent irrigation technology

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Aiper, a global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaning and smart yard innovation, is inviting homeowners to Enjoy Every Summer Wave with up to 40% off select smart outdoor maintenance solutions designed to make pool and backyard care effortless. Inspired by the simple beauty of water in motion, from the crystal-clear ripples of a swimming pool to the flow of a well-maintained backyard landscape, the campaign celebrates a more carefree approach to outdoor living where time is spent enjoying summer, not maintaining it.

Aiper Invites Homeowners to Enjoy Every Summer Wave With Up to 40% Off Smart, Time-Saving Solutions

Summer is often the season when pools and backyards see their highest levels of use, but it is also when maintenance demands are at their peak. Between labor-intensive cleaning, inconsistent results, and the ongoing upkeep required to keep outdoor spaces looking their best, many homeowners find themselves spending valuable time on chores instead of creating memories with family and friends. Aiper's intelligent pool cleaning and yard care solutions help eliminate those burdens, allowing consumers to focus on the moments that matter most.

"Summer should be about making memories, not managing maintenance," said Aiper CEO Richard. "Through smart automation and thoughtful innovation, we're helping homeowners spend less time worrying about upkeep and more time enjoying every moment outdoors."

At the center of the campaign are four innovative solutions designed to simplify pool and backyard care while supporting a more effortless outdoor lifestyle.

The Aiper Experts Duo (Scuba V3 + EcoSurfer S2) is available for $1,199.99, a savings of $299.99. Designed to deliver complete pool coverage, the bundle pairs the Scuba V3 robotic pool cleaner with the EcoSurfer S2 robotic pool skimmer to tackle debris above and below the waterline simultaneously. While the Scuba V3 cleans the pool floor, walls and waterline, the EcoSurfer S2 continuously removes floating leaves and surface debris, helping homeowners spend less time managing pool upkeep and more time enjoying crystal-clear water all summer long.

(Scuba V3 + EcoSurfer S2) is available for $1,199.99, a savings of $299.99. Designed to deliver complete pool coverage, the bundle pairs the Scuba V3 robotic pool cleaner with the EcoSurfer S2 robotic pool skimmer to tackle debris above and below the waterline simultaneously. While the Scuba V3 cleans the pool floor, walls and waterline, the EcoSurfer S2 continuously removes floating leaves and surface debris, helping homeowners spend less time managing pool upkeep and more time enjoying crystal-clear water all summer long. The Scuba V3 is available for $849.99, a savings of $250. Powered by Aiper's advanced cognitive AI technology, the robotic pool cleaner intelligently adapts to changing pool conditions, optimizing its cleaning path for more efficient and thorough coverage. Designed for peak swimming season, the Scuba V3 delivers powerful cleaning performance while reducing the guesswork and effort of pool maintenance, helping keep pools consistently swim-ready for spontaneous dips, weekend entertaining, and everyday family fun.

is available for $849.99, a savings of $250. Powered by Aiper's advanced cognitive AI technology, the robotic pool cleaner intelligently adapts to changing pool conditions, optimizing its cleaning path for more efficient and thorough coverage. Designed for peak swimming season, the Scuba V3 delivers powerful cleaning performance while reducing the guesswork and effort of pool maintenance, helping keep pools consistently swim-ready for spontaneous dips, weekend entertaining, and everyday family fun. The Scuba S1 is available for $529.99, a savings of $170. Offering reliable, autonomous pool cleaning, the proven best seller Scuba S1 makes it easy to maintain a cleaner, more inviting swimming environment with minimal effort, giving homeowners more time to relax and enjoy every moment by the water.

is available for $529.99, a savings of $170. Offering reliable, autonomous pool cleaning, the proven best seller Scuba S1 makes it easy to maintain a cleaner, more inviting swimming environment with minimal effort, giving homeowners more time to relax and enjoy every moment by the water. Beyond the pool, the IrriSense 2 smart irrigation system is available for $429.99, a savings of $70. Designed to make outdoor maintenance smarter and more sustainable, IrriSense 2 automatically adjusts watering schedules to help reduce water waste while keeping lawns and gardens healthy. The result is a greener landscape, lower water consumption and less time spent managing irrigation during the hottest months of the year.

As families gather outdoors and backyard spaces become the center of seasonal activity, Aiper believes maintenance should fade into the background. A clean pool, a thriving landscape, and a welcoming outdoor environment should not require constant effort. Instead, they should create opportunities for connection, relaxation, and enjoyment.

The Summer Campaign begins now until June 20, offering consumers savings of up to 40% on select Aiper products for a limited time. With smart solutions designed to handle the work behind the scenes, Aiper is helping homeowners embrace a more carefree summer where every wave, every gathering, and every moment can be enjoyed to the fullest.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

SOURCE Aiper