New initiative reinforces Aiper's commitment to smarter, more sustainable living by turning everyday backyard care into meaningful global impact

ATLANTA, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Environment Day, Aiper, a global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaning and smart yard innovation, today announced a new partnership with charity: water, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to people around the world. The partnership aims to champion global water sustainability.

Aiper Celebrates World Environment Day with New Charity: Water Partnership to Help Expand Access to Clean Water Worldwide

Driven by a shared commitment to water conservation, this partnership aligns with Aiper's ESG mission to integrate sustainability into smart yard care. By developing its eco-friendly smart irrigation solutions that reduce water waste at home, Aiper is advancing its commitment to sustainability while supporting global clean water access through charity.

Water connects us all—whether filling an eco-efficient backyard pool or sustaining communities in need. By pioneering water-saving outdoor technologies, Aiper is transforming how homeowners interact with this precious resource. Through this new collaboration with charity: water, Aiper hopes to raise awareness about the global water crisis, encourage more responsible water usage, and support meaningful impact on a broader global scale.

"At Aiper, we believe that reshaping outdoor maintenance through eco-conscious innovation is our leading contribution to a sustainable planet," said Richard, CEO and Founder of Aiper. "Our partnership with charity:water extends this vision globally. By continuing to engineer eco-friendly and water-saving smart irrigation technologies, we are ensuring that our dedication to environmental stewardship is built directly into every backyard we service. "

This partnership directly extends the mission of Aiper's IrriSense 2 Water Saving Initiative—the brand's core platform dedicated to minimizing outdoor water waste. As of May 31 (U.S. Pacific Time), the initiative has engaged 478 participants and helped save a total of 556,806 gallons of water. Through this year-long joint effort, Aiper is financing charity: water's community-led clean water infrastructure. To ensure complete transparency for this ESG milestone, charity: water will deliver a comprehensive impact report tracking the volume of clean water deployed and families supported by the initiative.

"Aiper's dedication to minimizing backyard water waste through its robotic pool cleaners and irrigation technologies sets a powerful benchmark for residential sustainability. Because of the Aiper community, an entire community will have access to clean water." says Ashley Lange from charity: water. "Since 2006, we've been working to help end the global water crisis, and partnerships with brands like Aiper play a key role in helping us move closer to that goal every day."

From robotic pool cleaners like the Scuba V3, which optimizes cleaning efficiency and minimizes chemical reliance, to smart irrigation technologies like the IrriSense 2 for precision lawn watering, Aiper continues to develop solutions that make outdoor care smarter, simpler, and more environmentally conscious.

For more information, visit aiper.com or follow Aiper on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2026/3.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

SOURCE Aiper