Aiper Experts Duo Makes Pool Maintenance Truly Carefree with 24/7 Cognitive AI Powered Cleaning

An Intelligent, Solar-Powered Cleaning Ecosystem Designed to Keep Pools Swim-Ready with Minimal Effort

ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper , the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand[1] and leader in smart yard innovation, introduces the Aiper Experts Duo, an intelligent two-robot system designed to deliver hands-free, expert-level pool care with minimal effort. Combining the cognitive AI powered Scuba V3 with the solar-driven, pool skimmer EcoSurfer S2, the Aiper Experts Duo provides complete top-to-bottom pool coverage that all day, every day. Together the two robots create a seamless ecosystem that keeps water clear, surfaces debris-free, and maintenance demands low, giving homeowners a 24/7 carefree cleaning experience.

Aiper Experts Duo. AI Elevated. Truly Carefree.

"Pool ownership should feel effortless," said Richard, Founder and CEO of Aiper. "The Aiper Experts Duo combines two specialized robots, each leveraging its cleaning strengths with cognitive AI and solar technology, to deliver a continuous, intelligent cleaning experience without constant oversight."

24/7 Carefree Experience with Eco-Conscious Operation

Managing any size pool, the Aiper Experts Duo is designed to deliver 24/7 hands-free care so homeowners can enjoy their pools without constant upkeep. Working together, the Scuba V3 and EcoSurfer S2 create a seamless, around-the-clock cleaning system that keeps water clear with minimal homeowner intervention.

Powered by Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode, Scuba V3 analyzes pool size, shape, cleaning history, and even weather conditions to automatically optimize cleaning paths, frequency, and intensity. Featuring enhanced solar panel technology, the EcoSurfer S2 delivers extended performance while minimizing the need for manual charging. With SolarSeeker™ technology, EcoSurfer S2 follows the sun when its battery levels drop, recharging itself to maintain consistent surface cleaning throughout the day. Together, the Aiper Experts Duo enhances efficiency, conserves energy, and extends the product's overall lifespan.

Expert-Level Cleaning, From Top to Bottom

Beyond convenience, the Aiper Experts Duo delivers professional-grade performance through true top-to-bottom, 360° coverage. By dividing and conquering the pool, Scuba V3 and EcoSurfer S2 address debris on the floor, walls, waterline, and surface for a comprehensive clean.

The Scuba V3 handles the heavy lifting beneath the surface. With AI Patrol Cleaning, Scuba V3 identifies and targets debris in real time, adjusting its route for faster, more efficient cleanups. Adaptive VisionPathTM planning applies AI vision to enhances navigation while simplifying deployment, ensuring thorough coverage beneath the surface.

At the same time, EcoSurfer S2 maintains surface care, removing leaves, insects, pollen and floating debris before they sink. Its industry-first DebrisGuard™ leak-proof baffle design helps prevent debris from re-entering the pool, delivering reliable, uninterrupted skimming that complements the deeper cleaning below.

EcoSurfer S2 also features a built-in adjustable chlorine tablet chamber, helping distribute chlorine while it cleans and supporting balanced water quality maintenance with less hands-on effort. Together, the Duo supports a more stable, energy-conscious approach to everyday pool ownership.

By combining intelligent automation with energy-conscious design, the Aiper Experts Duo delivers complete cleaning coverage and a truly carefree ownership experience all season long.

Engineered for Real-World Reliability

The Aiper Experts Duo is built with durable materials designed to withstand long-term outdoor exposure to sun, water, and daily operation. By dividing responsibilities between the two robots, the Aiper Experts Duo minimizes wear on each device and enhances long-term durability, delivering a more intelligent, dependable system that keeps pools pristine and weekends uninterrupted.

The Aiper Expert Duo is available starting today for a special launch price of $1,299.99 (MSRP $1,499.98) on Aiper.com and with Amazon availability to follow.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1]Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2025/12

