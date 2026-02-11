Spring Starts Smarter: Aiper Advances Lawn Care for the Season Ahead

2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award winner IrriSense 2 brings smart, multi-zone irrigation to spring lawn care – designed to cut water use by up to 40%

Aiper , the world's No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and leader in smart yard innovation, is bringing its 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award-winning IrriSense 2 smart irrigation system to market. The recognition underscores the measurable impact and purpose-built approach to sustainability behind the IrriSense 2. Designed to deliver precision, sustainability, and simplicity in one integrated solution, IrriSense 2 replaces traditional irrigation systems with an intelligent, easy-to-install ecosystem that conserves water while promoting healthier landscapes.

Unlike conventional irrigation systems that rely on underground hardware, fixed timers, and professional installation, IrriSense 2 delivers a complete irrigation ecosystem in a single device that installs in just 15 minutes, making it easier for homeowners to get their yards ready for spring. At its core, IrriSense 2 is the world's first 4-in-1 multi-zone smart irrigation system, replacing the controller, rotor sprinklers, electric valve, and nutrient feeder with one connected solution.

Water-Saving Precision Irrigation Designed for Every Yard

As lawns emerge from winter dormancy and gardens prepare for new growth, IrriSense 2 enables homeowners to manage up to ten independent watering zones, tailoring irrigation plans based on specific plant types and landscape needs. Through plant-specific irrigation mapping, users can control watering depth, frequency, and schedules for each zone, ensuring efficient hydration without overwatering.

To support this level of precision across the entire yard, the system delivers EvenRain™ coverage across up to 445 square meters, simulating natural rainfall to create a soft, uniform water curtain designed to protect soil and newly planted seeds while eliminating dry patches and reducing runoff. TÜV-certified pressure stability ensures consistent performance while maximizing absorption and minimizing waste.

Powered by Aiper's Weather-Sense™ Response System, IrriSense 2 uses real-time weather intelligence to automatically adjust irrigation. If rain is forecast, watering is delayed, while periods of extreme heat trigger increased irrigation only where needed. A built-in rain sensor detects unexpected precipitation and stops irrigation automatically, helping homeowners achieve up to 40% water savings compared to traditional irrigation.

Smart Control from a Simple Setup

Simple installation designed for homeowners - no tools, trenching, or wiring required. Users simply snap the modules together, connect to Wi-Fi, map their yard in the Aiper app, and the system is ready in fifteen minutes. The app serves as the irrigation command center, offering intelligent scheduling, real-time water tracking, zone-level insights, and remote control from anywhere. Users can manage irrigation while traveling or allow the system to operate autonomously for a truly hands-free experience.

Engineered for year-round durability, IrriSense 2 is built on an Engineered Resilience Framework, featuring UV-resistant housing, freeze-safe drainage, corrosion-resistant copper fittings, and quiet operation under 60 decibels, ensuring long-term performance in all conditions.

Award-Winning Innovation and Sustainability Leadership

Presented by the SEAL Awards, which recognize products designed to deliver real environmental progress, the honor reflects the ability of IrriSense 2 to reduce water waste through intelligent design, precision control, and adaptive, real-time decision-making, demonstrating that sustainability can be achieved through smarter engineering rather than added complexity.

In addition to the 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award win, the IrriSense 2 has earned significant industry recognition for its innovation, design, and sustainability impact. Honors include:

Digital Trends Publisher Awards – CES 2026

Gadgety Awards Best of CES Honoree 2026

Netzwelt Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree

PC Welt Best of CES 2026

Reviewed Best Tech Product Awards

Techlicious Editor's Choice – CES 2026

Aiper's leadership in sustainable design began with the first-generation IrriSense, which received the IDEA Design Bronze Award for excellence in product design. That recognition reflects a sustainability-driven design philosophy that continues with the IrriSense 2. The first- generation IrriSense was also honored with a CES Innovation Award in 2025, establishing the IrriSense line as a leader in smart irrigation.

IrriSense 2 is available for purchase starting today at $499.99 on Aiper.com and Amazon.com.

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

