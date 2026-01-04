Aiper Reinforces Global Technology Leadership at CES 2026 With Award-Winning Smart Pool Solutions

CES Innovation Award Winner Aiper Showscases Scuba V3 Ultra and EcoSurfer Senti as the Future of Smart, Sustainable Pool Care

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper , the world's No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaners in terms of sales volume[1], is set to make a splash at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, unveiling its most advanced lineup to date. Headlining Aiper's presence are the CES® 2026 Innovation Award Honorees, the next-generation Cognitive AI-powered Scuba V3 Ultra robotic pool cleaner and the EcoSurfer Senti smart robotic pool skimmer with water quality management. Throughout the show, Aiper will also showcase the latest AI powered robotic pool cleaner Scuba V3, Scuba V3 Pro, and a new generation of smart irrigation system - IrriSense 2, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering a more carefree, smart, and reliable smart yard experience.

"Smarter solutions and AI are unlocking new possibilities across every part of the yard – and now, it's transforming the pool and lawn," said Richard, CEO of Aiper. "With our new cognitive AI-powered pool cleaners and intuitive smart yard solutions, Aiper is transforming the smart yard ecosystem into an easier and more sustainable experience. It's about how automation and design can work together to create more time for living and fun – be it poolside or in the yard."

Intelligence Meets Innovation: The Future of Pool and Lawn care

Each model in Aiper's AI robotic lineup and smart irrigation system introduces a world first, combining intelligence, performance, and sustainability to transform pool ownership and lawn care.

Scuba V3 Ultra

The Scuba V3 Ultra is Aiper's most advanced robotic pool cleaner and the world's first cognitive, AI-powered, 6-in-1 robotic pool cleaner, delivering fully autonomous pool care from surface to floor. A CES® 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, the Scuba V3 Ultra combines intelligent vacuuming, wall climbing, and surface skimming into one cordless device, providing complete 360° coverage with minimal user intervention.

Powered by Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode and Dual-Camera AI Patrol Cleaning technology, the Scuba V3 Ultra uses real-time vision, local weather data, and cleaning history to analyze and decide when, where, and how to clean. Unlike traditional robots that rely on fixed cycles, V3 Ultra dynamically adjusts cleaning paths, suction power, and priorities—such as automatically initiating post-storm surface cleaning as soon as debris is detected, often before it becomes noticeable to users.

Industry-first technologies including JellyFloat™ Energy-Smart Lift Engine enable anti-stuck hovering and resurfacing and shallow-area cleaning down to 20 cm, while BioClaw™ surface capture actively guides floating debris into the collection chamber. With 8,500 GPH suction, dual-layer filtration down to three microns, and energy-efficient operation that reduces power consumption, Scuba V3 Ultra redefines truly carefree, smart pool maintenance.

EcoSurfer Senti

Aiper's second CES® 2026 Innovation Award Honoree, the EcoSurfer Senti, is the world's first AI Powered skimmer with water quality management, setting a new standard for sustainable, hands-free pool care. Fully solar-powered, The EcoSurfer Senti operates continuously to remove surface debris, monitor water chemistry, and maintain optimal pool conditions without cords, charging, or manual testing.

Using AI-enhanced vision and dual sensors, EcoSurfer Senti identifies and captures floating debris within a two-meter radius before it sinks. Its SolarSeeker™ technology autonomously navigates toward optimal sunlight to ensure uninterrupted operation day and night.

Built-in lab-grade sensors continuously analyze pH, ORP, and temperature, automatically dispensing precise microdoses of treatment when needed. Through the Aiper app, users can view real-time water quality data and receive alerts—delivering a healthier, clearer pool with minimal effort and reduced chemical and energy use.

Additional New Products at CES

In addition to the Scuba V3 Ultra and EcoSurfer Senti, Aiper will be unveiling and demoing several new products within the smart yard ecosystem.

Scuba V3 Pro – World's first Cognitive AI Powered self-optimizing robotic pool cleaner. Designed for crystal-clear results, it tackles floors, walls, and shallow areas with JellyFloat™ Energy-Smart Lift Engine and multi-layer MicroMesh™ filtration.

– World's first Cognitive AI Powered self-optimizing robotic pool cleaner. Designed for crystal-clear results, it tackles floors, walls, and shallow areas with JellyFloat™ Energy-Smart Lift Engine and multi-layer MicroMesh™ filtration. Scuba V3 – World's first Cognitive AI Powered essential robotic pool cleaner. Lightweight and easy to use, it offers AI patrol cleaning that cleans 10x faster and smarter with AI vision that recognizes over 20+ debris in 3 seconds.

– World's first Cognitive AI Powered essential robotic pool cleaner. Lightweight and easy to use, it offers AI patrol cleaning that cleans 10x faster and smarter with AI vision that recognizes over 20+ debris in 3 seconds. IrriSense 2 – World's first 4-in-1 multi-zone smart irrigation system, combining a controller, sprinklers, electric valve, and nutrient feeder in one sleek device. Designed to make lawn care easier and more sustainable, it brings precision and convenience to every corner of the yard.

Aiper at CES 2026

Aiper's next-generation lineup will be debuted during an exclusive launch celebration on January 7, 2026, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST at its CES booth (Venetian Expo, Hall B, Booth #52310). The event will feature a bar with food and beverage catering, live band performance, and an inspiring keynote highlighting how Aiper is bringing cognitive AI to smart yard. For the first time, Aiper will demonstrate the Scuba V3 Series' JellyFloat technology and IrriSense's strategic irrigation watering. Attendees can also visit the Aiper booth for demos and product briefings all four days of CES.

Aiper's Leadership in the Transformation of Robotic Pool Cleaning

Over the past decade, Aiper has emerged as a driving force behind the transformation of robotic pool cleaning - pioneering the shift from corded, manual solutions to intelligent, cordless automation. Since its founding in 2017, the company has consistently introduced industry-first technologies designed to eliminate complexity and deliver a more carefree ownership experience. Now backed by independent market research firm, Euromonitor International research - completed in December 2025 - Aiper holds the position of the world's No.1 brand of smart robotic pool cleaners based on 2025 manufacturer sales volume worldwide[1].

From its first cordless robotic cleaners to advanced navigation, waterline cleaning, and surface skimming innovations, Aiper's focus on research, engineering, and user-centered design has helped make smart pool care the industry standard, a momentum that continues today with AI-powered solutions combining proprietary algorithms, advanced sensors, and sustainable design to deliver intelligent, autonomous systems - reinforcing Aiper's industry leadership and setting the stage for its CES 2026 award-winning innovations.

Aiper has showcased its new lineup at CES Unveiled (January 4th at 5:00pm PST) and will also present it at Pepcom Digital Experience! (January 5th at 7:00pm PST).

About Aiper

Aiper is the No.1 smart robotic pool cleaner brand and a leader in reliable, intelligent solutions for the smart yard ecosystem. From crystal-clear pools to balanced water and smarter irrigation, Aiper's ecosystem simplifies care across your entire yard. Trusted by more than 3 million users worldwide, Aiper is available in over 7,000 stores across 50+ countries and regions. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have earned prestigious honors including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE, and have been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree from 2023 through 2026. Driven by smart automation, adaptive AI, and sustainable design, Aiper delivers a truly carefree experience, giving you more time to enjoy life's best moments.

[1] Euromonitor International Co., Ltd., in terms of 2025 manufacturer sales volume (units) in the world. Smart robotic pool cleaner is defined as: intelligent service robots integrating mechanical, electronic, software algorithm and sensor technologies. They autonomously or with minimal human intervention perform pool cleaning and maintenance tasks, typically featuring smart navigation, path planning, and multiple cleaning modes. Research completed in 2025/12

