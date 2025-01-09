Aiper Unveils a New Poolside Hero at CES: Introducing the Scuba X1 Pro Max

The pinnacle of pool cleaning, the Scuba X1 Pro Max touts power and precision for perfect pools

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper , the global creator of award-winning smart yard technology, today announces the launch of its latest innovation in pool maintenance, the Scuba X1 Pro Max robotic pool cleaner. Combining power, precision, and intelligence, the Scuba X1 Pro Max delivers an unmatched pool cleaning experience, transforming tedious maintenance into a simple and effortless routine.

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max

From the surface to the floor, and every corner in between, the Scuba X1 Pro Max cleaning coverage is unbeatable. Featuring OmniSense+™ 2.0, an advanced pool mapping system equipped with 40 ultrasonic sensors for adaptive path planning, the unit ensures a precise and efficient cleaning. And powered nine motors providing the world's strongest suction at 8,500 gallons per hour (GPH), the Scuba X1 Pro Max also includes a patented MicroMesh™ ultra-fine filter to capture the smallest debris for an unmatched deep clean.

The all-in-one robotic pool cleaner intelligently adjusts its cleaning path using the FlexiPath™ 2.0 system, while Auto Mode optimizes suction power based on the pool's debris levels, significantly boosting both cleaning efficiency and runtime. With a battery life of up to 10 hours when operating on the surface, along with true cordless operation, pool owners can enjoy a tangle-free and worry-free cleaning experience.

Additionally, the Scuba X1 Pro Max includes the brand's new HomeComingDock™, enabling easy surface retrieval via the Aiper app, while a seamless integration with the optional HydroComm Pro provides real-time water quality monitoring, including metrics such as pH, temperature, and pool maintenance recommendations. The Scuba X1 Pro Max will be available for purchase in mid-February 2025 at $2,299 (MSRP) and will include a wireless charging dock. For a limited time, early customers will also receive a free Aiper Caddy for an easy and convenient way to transport and charge the Scuba X1 Pro Max when out of the water.

"At Aiper, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what robotic pool cleaners can do and resetting the industry standard. The Scuba X1 Pro Max represents a significant leap forward, combining advance technology with user-friendly and user-centric design to deliver an effortless and enjoyable pool-cleaning experience," said Richard Wang, CEO of Aiper.

To celebrate the new line up products, Aiper is thrilled to be named the Official Robotic Pool Cleaner of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Providing industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment, MLB's D-backs call Chase Field, in downtown Phoenix, home. Chase Field is the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool, and Aiper will be keeping this famous water feature sparkling clean all season long. As part of the CES trade show launch event on January 8, former D-back outfielder, Luis "Gonzo" Gonzalez, along with the organization's senior vice president of corporate partnerships, Steve Mullins, were in attendance at the Aiper booth (#52311) to show their support.

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality time with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. In 2023 and 2024, Aiper products have been named CES Innovations Award Honorees.

