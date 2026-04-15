AIR Achieves First Flight of Category-Defining Heavy-Lift VTOL UAS

Mission-ready Production platform advances autonomous logistics across defense, humanitarian aid, and commercial cargo operations

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR, the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, today announced the successful first flight of its Production AIR Cargo-Heavy Lift UAS, representing one of the world's largest VTOL-capable unmanned platforms and a significant step forward in autonomous heavy-lift aviation.

First Flight of the Air Cargo-Heavy Lift UAS Speed Speed AIR Cargo-Heavy Lift UAS

With a payload capacity of approximately 550 lbs., and over 25 units ordered and paid for, the aircraft is purpose-built for demanding logistics missions across a range of environments and sectors, including remote resupply, contested logistics, maritime operations, humanitarian aid, and commercial cargo delivery.

Unlike early-stage proof-of-concept systems, the Production AIR Cargo-Heavy Lift UAS has reached this flight milestone as a mission-ready platform. It is the product of more than two years of operational development, hundreds of flights, and direct customer feedback from deployments in real-world conditions. That process shaped an aircraft built to perform consistently across dust, darkness, and sustained mission cycles, not just controlled demonstrations.

"This flight milestone reflects what AIR has been building toward," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-Founder, AIR. "We've spent two years refining this aircraft against real operational demands, not benchmarks or simulations. Delivering that now, at this scale, is what we set out to do."

Built for high volume mass production, the production platform features next-generation motors, an advanced aircraft battery system, and fully matured avionics. Its enhanced autonomy and flight logic enable more reliable, repeatable mission execution with reduced reliance on human intervention, a critical capability as operators across sectors look to scale unmanned logistics safely and efficiently.

"This next-generation configuration taking flight is the culmination of years of engineering iteration and direct operational learning," said Chen Rosen, CTO and Co-Founder, AIR. "Every design decision, from the motors to the flight logic, was stress-tested against what operators actually encounter in the field. The result is an aircraft built not just to fly, but to work."

The platform's dual-use architecture makes it equally relevant for defense and commercial operators. In defense contexts, it addresses a growing need for autonomous, flexible logistics in contested and infrastructure-limited environments where traditional supply chains cannot reach. It is among the only available VTOL aircraft in the high demand "Group 4 UAS" category defined by the U.S. Department of Defense. In commercial and humanitarian contexts, it enables mid-mile delivery, maritime resupply, and rapid aid deployment in remote or infrastructure-limited areas.

Aircraft Highlights:

Payload capacity: ~550 lbs.

Cargo Bay: 70 cu. ft.

One of the world's largest VTOL-capable unmanned aircraft

Group 4 UAS

Mission-ready: engineered for operational deployment, not demonstration

Built from the ground up with next-generation motors, advanced battery systems, and fully matured avionics

Enhanced autonomy and flight logic for consistent, scalable mission execution

Dual-use platform: defense logistics, commercial cargo, humanitarian aid, maritime resupply

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ABOUT AIR

AIR is the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, advancing the future of simple, advanced, and safe transportation. AIR combines engineering, certification, and operational expertise to redefine air mobility through its advanced dual-use eVTOL aircraft being certified for private ownership and autonomous cargo platforms for defense and critical logistics missions. Powered by a proprietary approach to aircraft design, patented innovations in hardware and software, and application of proven practices from the automotive industry, AIR is transforming electric aviation from vision into a scalable reality. For more information, please visit: https://www.airev.aero/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AIR