AIR Surpasses $1B in Orders, Marking a Major Milestone for the Smart Aircraft Market

Safety, transparency, and simplicity of AIR's design have generated real revenue as the company continues to rapidly scale

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR, the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in orders with more than 3,300 customers on a wait list for aircraft, part of which, have already placed a deposit. In total, AIR currently has over $35 million in book revenue, driven primarily by the sale and delivery of Heavy-Lift UAS aircraft, as well as mobile ground control stations, servicing packages, and parts. This real revenue generation from delivered aircraft and active production programs reflects a rapidly growing demand for next-generation air mobility across personal-use, unmanned cargo and logistics, and defense and governmental use.

Air Cargo Heavy-lift UAS

As the commercial market for eVTOLs rapidly gains traction, AIR is advancing its platform for cargo, personal mobility, and other emerging applications, while progressing toward U.S. regulatory milestones- including the recent consideration of AIR ONE within the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) category under the recently published FAA's MOSAIC framework- and accelerating its path towards large-scale commercial deployment.

"The rapid emergence of the smart aircraft market, and AIR's capabilities, is poised to transform the future of efficient and convenient transportation," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-Founder, AIR. "Our mission is to make air mobility accessible and routine, while bridging personal, commercial, and defense transportation and operations. This level of demand is a testament to AIR's success and our ongoing commitment to engineering excellence and pioneering the future of mobility."

The $1 billion in orders includes:

3,290 AIR ONE personal aircraft orders , which will be fulfilled following FAA certification and the start of production. This two-seater, fully electric eVTOL aircraft is designed for personal use, with a range of 100 miles, speeds up to 155 miles per hour, and a payload capacity of up to 550 lbs. The aircraft feature redundant safety layers, an airframe parachute system, and an advanced simplified flight control system thanks to its "Fly-By-Intent" technology.

, which will be fulfilled following FAA certification and the start of production. This two-seater, fully electric eVTOL aircraft is designed for personal use, with a range of 100 miles, speeds up to 155 miles per hour, and a payload capacity of up to 550 lbs. The aircraft feature redundant safety layers, an airframe parachute system, and an advanced simplified flight control system thanks to its "Fly-By-Intent" technology. 25+ AIR Cargo heavy-lift UAS orders, with two aircraft already delivered. AIR has an active production line for this aircraft and expects to produce and deliver more than 20 this year. These eVTOL aircraft offer 70 cu.ft. of cargo bay and can carry 550 lbs of cargo.

The orders have come on the back of recent announcements, including the launch of its first production line, the official inclusion within the Light Sport Aircraft category, a $23 million Series A funding round in July of last year, led by Entrée Capital and with participation from Dr. Shmuel Harlap, a renowned businessman and an initial backer of Mobileye who has been an investor in AIR since its inception. The company also announced in September that its latest US-based eVTOL prototype received FAA Experimental Airworthiness Certification.

Built on more than 8 years of development and testing, AIR has proven measurable results, supported by patented aerodynamic topology and a flight control system that has driven advancements in eVTOL maneuverability and practicality. The company has existing partnerships with the U.S. Air Force as part of their Agility Prime program, ST Engineering, Nidec Motors, EDAG, and is an active member of the Vertical Flight Society. The company has built a strong viral presence across social media, reaching tens of millions of viewers worldwide and cultivating a large global following. AIR has also collaborated with prominent creators and celebrities.

ABOUT AIR

AIR is the leading manufacturer and developer of smart aircraft, advancing the future of simple, advanced, and safe transportation. AIR combines engineering, certification, and operational expertise to redefine air mobility through its advanced dual-use eVTOL aircraft being certified for private ownership and autonomous cargo platforms for defense and critical logistics missions. Powered by a proprietary approach to aircraft design, patented innovations in hardware and software, and application of proven practices from the automotive industry, AIR is transforming electric aviation from vision into scalable reality. For more information, please visit: https://www.airev.aero/

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SOURCE AIR