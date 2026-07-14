Air Announces Ten-Year, $450M Expansion of its Pittsburgh Office

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air, the leader in Enterprise Readiness, announced a ten-year, $450 million expansion of its Pittsburgh office at Senator David McCormick's Defense and Innovation Summit today in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. This historic expansion will contribute mightily to the state and local economy over the next decade through new jobs and corporate investment.

Air's Pittsburgh expansion is the latest evolution of the company's longtime presence in Pennsylvania, which is home to the company's tech hub. Backed by an initial $10 million capital investment, the new office space in Pittsburgh's Strip District will accommodate hundreds of employees. Pittsburgh and Air form a tech magnet for robust talent in the state and in the nation. Air has already begun implementing this plan by expanding its existing Pittsburgh workforce by nearly 67 percent, with plans to move into the new office facility in October 2026.

The total economic impact of the expansion over the next 10 years includes an estimated $450 million in compensation, taxes, and benefits, anchoring Air's long-term commitment to the region.

"Air is proud to build upon our longstanding presence in Pittsburgh by drastically expanding our footprint in the city," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Air. "Pittsburgh has a unique combination of a highly skilled workforce, excellent academic institutions, and a burgeoning tech sector, which makes it an ideal home for our company. We look forward to continuing to work with Senator McCormick and other Pennsylvania leaders as we grow our business and invest in the Commonwealth's economy."

About Air

Air, formerly Govini, is the leader in Enterprise Readiness, a new category of AI-native systems that close the Readiness Gap, the dangerous chasm between what the front line needs and what the national security enterprise can deliver. Air Enterprise Readiness platform aligns development, production, delivery, and sustainment into one coordinated execution system, revealing true capacity, exposing real constraints, coordinating critical resources, and executing at the speed of operational demands. The result: the national security enterprise has what it needs to succeed. For more information on Air and the Enterprise Readiness platform, visit www.air.ai.

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SOURCE Air